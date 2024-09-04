VinFast returns to Vancouver for Everything Electric EV Show

VinFast Canada announced it will be attending the 2024 Everything Electric EV Show being held in Vancouver, September 6-8

VinFast Canada announced it will be attending the 2024 Everything Electric EV Show being held in Vancouver, September 6-8. This marks VinFast’s second appearance at the event, previously known as Fully Charged Live in 2023. At the event, VinFast will display a diverse range of EVs, further asserting its pioneering position in the electric mobility sector and its commitment to bringing the EV ecosystem closer to global consumers.

Everything Electric is a global event series focused on promoting EVs, renewable energy, and sustainable tech. Organized by Fully Charged SHOW, known for home energy & electric vehicle content, the events educate and engage industry professionals and the public, driving the transition to a cleaner future.

VinFast’s booth will be located at Booth E100 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. At the event, visitors have the chance to explore four VinFast EV models of varying sizes, catering to all customer segments, including the VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9. All four models are equipped with cutting-edge technology and advanced ADAS driver assistance systems, ensuring smart and secure experiences for users.

Notably, visitors to the VinFast booth will have the opportunity to sign up for a test drive of the VF 8 and VF 9 right at the event. This allows customers to firsthand experience the performance and advanced technological features of these modern and luxurious electric SUVs.

Robert Muller, Deputy CEO, Sales and Marketing, VinFast Canada, said: “VinFast Canada is thrilled to be returning to Vancouver for the Everything Electric Show. The interest, excitement and passion for EVs is very strong in British Columbia and, as a cornerstone market for our brand, it’s no wonder that our three showrooms in the Lower Mainland have been so successful. Visitors to our display will have the opportunity to test drive both the VF 8 and VF 9 as well as experience firsthand the VF 6 and VF 7. We expect to turn quite a few heads at the Everything Electric Show.

The VF 6 and VF 7, crafted by Torino Design, feature sleek and modern aesthetics. The VF 6, with its refined and contemporary design, is perfect for young, dynamic families who prioritize an eco-friendly lifestyle. On the other hand, the VF 7, with its sporty and distinctive style, is an excellent choice for young, successful individuals who value uniqueness.

The VF 8 and VF 9 are VinFast’s top-tier models, designed by Pininfarina. Both models are styled to exude fashion and luxury, offering users intelligent and secure driving experiences. In Canada, the VF 8 and VF 9 models are priced at $56,026 CAD (all-in pricing including freight and PDI) and $77,321 CAD (all-in pricing including freight and PDI) respectively, and come with an industry-leading warranty of 10 years or 200,000 kilometers. To discover more about the VinFast VF 8 and VF 9, please visit: https://vinfastauto.ca/.

To purchase tickets and explore VinFast’s electric SUVs at the 2024 Everything Electric Canada Event, please visit: Everything Electric CANADA | Showpass

SOURCE: VinFast