Velodyne Lidar named finalist for 2022 SXSW Innovation Awards

Velodyne’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution Recognized for Innovation in Smart Cities, Transportation & Delivery Awards Category

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. today announced its Intelligent Infrastructure Solution was selected as a finalist for the 24th annual SXSW Innovation Awards taking place March 14 during the South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals. Velodyne’s smart city solution provides traffic monitoring and analytics to improve road safety, efficiency and air quality, and help cities plan for smarter, safer transportation systems.

Velodyne’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution is a finalist in the Smart Cities, Transportation & Delivery Awards category. The solution is implemented across three continents, with pilots rolled out in Texas, Florida, Nevada, California, New Jersey, Missouri and Canada. These deployments include Austin, Texas, where the city is using the Intelligent Infrastructure Solution to assess traffic conditions and identify proactive safety measures that can be taken to help save lives.

By improving traffic flow and reducing congestion, the Intelligent Infrastructure Solution improves energy efficiency and reduces greenhouse gas emissions for a more sustainable future. In 2021, the solution received a Smart 50 Award presented by Smart Cities Connect to honor the 50 most transformative smart cities projects in the world.

“The SXSW award recognition demonstrates the innovation our Intelligent Infrastructure Solution delivers in transforming infrastructure to make communities smarter and safer today,” said Sally Frykman, Chief Marketing Officer, Velodyne Lidar. “Our breakthrough full stack solution is designed to solve some of the most demanding and pervasive infrastructure problems – predicting, diagnosing and addressing road safety challenges.”

The SXSW Innovation Awards recognize and celebrate the most exciting tech developments in the connected world. The Smart Cities, Transportation & Delivery category honors innovations in eco-friendly or sustainable energy, transportation, delivery and IoT technology, making life in the connected world a smarter, cleaner, greener and more efficient Internet of Everything.

“SXSW is thrilled to honor this year’s most innovative projects and give each finalist the opportunity to showcase their inventions to all SXSW attendees through interactive demos at the Finalist Showcase,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer, SXSW.

SOURCE: Velodyne Lidar