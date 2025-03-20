VDL Bus & Coach: 42 new generation Citeas for Transdev Nederland

VDL Bus & Coach will supply and maintain 42 Low Entry R-NET buses for the Hoeksche Waard/Goeree-Overflakkee (HWGO) concession

VDL Bus & Coach will supply and maintain 42 Low Entry R-NET buses for the Hoeksche Waard/Goeree-Overflakkee (HWGO) concession. This public transport concession has been awarded to Transdev and will be valid from December 2025 to December 2038. The new generation Citea vehicles are part of Transdev’s efforts to achieve zero-emission transport and offer comprehensive facilities for an extremely comfortable and safe journey.

Safety

A key feature of the 42 electric LE-122 buses is safety for the driver, the passengers and fellow road users. For instance, the vehicles comply with the latest General Safety Regulation (GSR2) requirements and are equipped with the Blind Spot Information System (BSIS), Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA), Moving Off Information System (MOIS), Driver Drowsiness Detection (DDD) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), among others. The vehicles also feature a reverse camera and camera mirrors for all-round visibility and cornering fog lights, as well as cruise control including speed limiter, light and rain sensor, Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) and electronic stability control (ESC). The new generation Citea is equipped with safety features in line with EU directives for certain vehicle categories such as Front Underrun Protection, Front Impact Protection and Rear Underrun Protection. The vehicles are also fitted with stickers according to ISO 17840; this allows emergency services to easily identify that it is an electric vehicle.

Comfort

Comfort combined with inclusiveness is another priority for the buses in R-Net livery. Transdev’s new generation Citea buses promise an extremely comfortable travel experience with features including a wide passage between the wheel arches, a low entry height, an electric and manual combi ramp for wheelchair users, comfortable seats with thick seat cushions and seat heating in every passenger seat, multimedia consoles with phone holder, reading lights, a USB connection and a folding table.

HWGO concession

The HWGO concession includes all bus transport in the municipalities of Hoeksche Waard/Goeree-Overflakkee, as well as bus services between these municipalities and Rotterdam, Dordrecht, Barendrecht, Hellevoetsluis-Spijkenisse, Renesse and Willemstad. Until 14 December 2025, the concession will be operated by Connexxion. From 14 December 2025, Transdev will provide bus transport in the HWGO concession area. This means that the carrier will remain the same, while operating under a different name. The main reason for choosing Transdev is the greatly improved timetable with more and quicker travel options. On many routes, service start and end times will be expanded and buses will run more frequently, both on weekdays and during weekends. In addition, Transdev offers favourable fares. The deployment of new, 100% electric vehicles also was a factor in the tendering process.

Reliability

The new concession focuses on the basic needs of passengers. Buses run on time, so passengers don’t miss their connections and the journeys are comfortable. Nodes such as Heinenoord bus station provide easy and quick transfers. Province and municipalities are investing in measures to keep travel times reliable. Gosse Veenstra, regional director Transdev Nederland: “We are pleased to further expand our cooperation with VDL Bus & Coach with this large order for the Hoeksche Waard/Goeree-Overflakkee concession. Through these new zero-emission buses, we contribute to a cleaner living environment and future-proof public transport. In addition, we are confident that these new buses will further enhance passenger experience.”

SOURCE: VDL Bus & Coach