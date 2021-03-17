Vauxhall Vivaro-e wins Van of the Year at Van Fleet World Awards

Vauxhall is celebrating multiple wins at the 2021 Fleet World Great British Fleet Awards. The brand’s all-electric Vivaro-e won the Van Fleet World’s ‘Van of the Year’ and EV Fleet World’s ‘Best EV Van of the Year’ titles, while the Combo came Highly Commended.

Victory for the Vivaro-e continues a clean sweep of 2021 LCV awards following success in the What Car? Van of the Year, International Van of the Year and DrivingElectric awards. The Great British Fleet Award judges were impressed with its WLTP-approved zero-emissions range of up to 205 miles, low running costs and excellent payload capacity of up to 1,226kg.

With zero emissions the Vivaro-e is also exempt from current ultra-low emissions and congestion charge fees, making it ideal for fleet operators in urban and city centres.

John Kendall, editor at VAN Fleet World, said: “Growth in the electric and hybrid van sector has been impressive even through the pandemic and lockdown. One van stands out clearly from the crowd though because of its competitive pricing and long range potential with a WLTP combined range of 143 or 205 miles according to the battery chosen.

“The Vauxhall Vivaro-e is the value for money champion in the van sector. Its pricing really makes this electric van an affordable alternative to petrol or diesel power, while its driving range means that operators who may have been put off before could find that an electric van is completely viable for them.”

With prices starting from £27,028.33 OTR after the Government Plug-in Van Grant, the 50kWh battery provides 143 miles of EV driving and a payload capacity of up to 1,226kg, while the 75kWh battery provides an impressive 205-mile range and a payload of up to 1,002kg. The batteries are capable of an 80% rapid charge in 30 minutes for the 50kWh variants – 45 mins for the 75kWh battery – while semi-adaptive cruise control, advanced lighting and head-up display help to enhance safety in a variety of driving conditions.

Vauxhall was also highly commended in the VAN Fleet World Compact High-Cube Van of the Year category with the Combo.

John Kendall, editor at VAN Fleet World, added: “The Vauxhall Combo offered buyers a range of improvements in driver assistance systems when it appeared and was a major advance over its predecessor in key areas such as design, carrying capacity, cabin comfort and the driving experience. The addition of an electric model later this year is bound to renew interest in a van that has already proved a hit with fleet buyers.”

SOURCE: