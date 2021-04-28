Vauxhall supplies new all-electric Corsa-e and Mokka-e models to the Electric Vehicle Experience Centre

Fleet of five zero emissions Corsa-e and Mokka-e models supplied to the EV Experience Centre

Vauxhall is to supply new all-electric Corsa-e and Mokka-e models to the Electric Vehicle Experience Centre in Milton Keynes to help educate and inform the public about the ongoing benefits of going electric.

The centre, dedicated to highlighting the benefits of electric vehicles, offers visitors the chance to test drive a range of electric and plug-in cars on the market. The site contains experts who also assist with any questions about electric vehicles. The Electric Vehicle Experience Centre, is the only centre of its type in Europe, and boasts 50,000 customer visitors per year with 24,000 test drives per year

Natalie Reay, EV Experience Centre Manager, said: “We’re very excited to add the new Corsa-e and Mokka-e to our fleet of vehicles. With our centre now back open, we are looking forward to welcoming customers behind the wheel of our new electric vehicles.”

Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “The Electric Vehicle Experience Centre is a fantastic initiative to help educate British consumers about the benefits of switching to electric. Vauxhall has a range of affordable all-electric cars and vans and we are looking forward to be able to offer visitors to the centre test drives in both Corsa-e and Mokka-e.”

Corsa-e

The zero emissions Corsa-e features a 50kWh battery connected to a 100kW (136PS) electric motor, and is capable of up to 209 miles from a single charge under WLTP testing. Supporting up to 100kW rapid charging, an 80% charge takes just 30 minutes, making it ideal for multiple test drives per day.

All Corsa-e models come standard with Vauxhall’s Multimedia Navi system with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Vauxhall Connect that allows owners to see their vehicle’s state of charge and even schedule remote charging via their smartphone.

The Corsa-e was named The Sun Car of the Year 2020, as well as the AUTOBEST ‘Best Buy Car of Europe 2020’. Prices for the Corsa-e start from just £27,140 OTR*.

Mokka-e

All-new Mokka-e showcases Vauxhall’s new design language, including the new Vauxhall Vizor front end and the new Vauxhall Griffin emblem – both of which will feature on all future Vauxhall models. With an aerodynamic design that cuts drag by up to 16% at motorway speeds compared to the previous model, the new Mokka is even more efficient, dynamic and fun to drive.

The fully electric Mokka-e features a 50kWh battery and 100kw (136PS) electric motor to produce 260Nm of torque. The new Mokka-e can drive for up to 201 miles on a single charge under WLTP testing and supports up to 100kW rapid charging, with an 80% charge taking just 30 minutes.

All-new Mokka-e models come standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone connectivity. The standard Multimedia system also features Bluetooth connectivity, DAB radio, hands-free calls via the steering wheel, and SMS read out and reply functionality. Prices for the Mokka-e start from just £30,540 OTR*.

The Corsa-e and Mokka-e are available to purchase online via the new Vauxhall Store. The new online platform allows buyers to configure, finance and order their next vehicle entirely from the comfort of their home.

Customers can also schedule a one-on-one live tour of the vehicle they’re interested in via the new Vauxhall Virtual Showroom that connects buyers with a product expert who will walk around the vehicle through a video feed and answer any potential questions.

SOURCE: Vauxhall