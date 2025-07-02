Cappagh Browne cuts dangerous driving behaviours by 95% in just one week with Samsara

The utility service provider improves fleet safety, reduces on-road risks, and increases operational visibility with connected vehicle data

Leading wastewater services company Cappagh Browne, which serves more than 1.5 million customers on behalf of Southern Water, has reduced dangerous driving by 95% in just one week following targeted safety training powered by AI Dash Cams and GPS-tracking technology from Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform. Before installing Samsara’s smart AI-augmented platform, the business had limited visibility into driver behaviour. Manual processes and unreliable tracking systems led to growing compliance pressures and rising operational risks, prompting a need for a modern approach to fleet safety and oversight.

By adopting Samsara’s Connected Operations Platform, the team now has holistic, real-time visibility into driver behaviours such as harsh braking, mobile phone use, speeding, seatbelt violations, and inattentive driving, enabling immediate coaching and faster safety interventions.

Since rolling out Samsara’s AI Dash Cams and Vehicle Gateway technology, Cappagh Browne — which carries out more than 65,000 jobs annually across its 250-vehicle fleet — reported significant improvements in fleet safety, including:

An 88% decrease in at-fault accident claims within one year, significantly reducing insurance costs and vehicle downtime.

A 10% reduction in overall fuel spend through better route planning and driver coaching, delivering measurable savings and greater efficiency.

A 17% drop in speeding events, leading to safer driving and reduced risk exposure.

An increase in vehicle inspection completion rates from 80% to 93%. At the same time, vehicle inspection time was cut by more than half, boosting both compliance and productivity.

£100,000 in annual cost savings, achieved through fewer accidents and improved efficiency.

Matthew Reid, Head of Plant & Transport at Cappagh Browne, said, “It’s all about awareness. Once drivers understood the risks, they were motivated to self-correct unsafe habits themselves. Educating drivers on best practice around vehicle idling as well is paying dividends.”

Cappagh Browne has also introduced safety stand-downs and integrated Samsara footage into driver training programmes. Real-time idling reports are being used to reinforce fuel-saving habits across the fleet.

“Cappagh Browne’s results show how connected operations can make a real difference to safety and efficiency in the utilities sector,” said Philip van der Wilt, SVP and GM EMEA at Samsara. “With better visibility and data to guide decisions, they’ve built a stronger foundation for smarter, safer, and more sustainable operations.”

The company is now expanding its use of Samsara into new operational areas, with plans to streamline compliance monitoring and strengthen incident response across its wastewater network.

SOURCE: Samsara