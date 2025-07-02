Rivian releases Q2 2025 production and delivery figures, announces funding of $1B Volkswagen Group investment in Rivian and sets date for second quarter 2025 financial results

Rivian Automotive, Inc. today announced production and delivery totals for the quarter ending June 30, 2025

Rivian Automotive, Inc. today announced production and delivery totals for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company produced 5,979 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois and delivered 10,661 vehicles during the same period. Production was limited during the second quarter in preparation for model year 2026 vehicles expected to launch later this month.

Production and delivery results for the quarter are in line with Rivian’s outlook. Rivian is also reaffirming its 2025 delivery guidance range of 40,000 to 46,000 vehicles.

Following its second quarter of gross profit in Q1 2025, on June 30 Rivian received a $1 billion equity investment from Volkswagen Group at an effective price of $19.42 which represents a 33% premium to the $14.56 30-trading day volume-weighted average stock price. The investment is part of the $5.8 billion agreement associated with the Rivian and Volkswagen Group technology joint venture.

The company also announced that on August 5th, 2025 after market close, it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results. Rivian will host an audio webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day to discuss the performance and outlook for the business. The live webcast will be available at https://rivian-q2-earnings-webcast-2025.open-exchange.net/ and a replay will be available for four weeks at www.rivian.com/investors following the webcast.

