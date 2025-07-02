Clean Motion joins unique research project to map solar-powered mobility in real-world use across five countries

Clean Motion AB has been granted SEK 376,200 in funding from the Swedish Energy Agency to participate in a research project aimed at collecting unique operational data from the solar-charged electric vehicle EVIG

Clean Motion AB has been granted SEK 376,200 in funding from the Swedish Energy Agency to participate in a research project aimed at collecting unique operational data from the solar-charged electric vehicle EVIG. For the first time, solar-powered mobility will be compared in real traffic across multiple climates and regions – an important step toward the broader commercialization of energy-autonomous vehicles.

In collaboration with the Swedish National Road and Transport Research Institute (VTI), Clean Motion is taking part in the project Energy-Autonomous Vehicles – Analysis of Operational Performance and User Experiences of Solar-Charged Electric Vehicles. The research is based on Clean Motion’s EVIG – a lightweight electric vehicle equipped with integrated solar panels. EVIG is already in commercial use in Sweden, Spain, France, the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia, providing a unique opportunity to analyze how performance and efficiency vary across climates, driving environments and user contexts.

The project, running from 2025 to 2027, will gather both technical data and user insights. The wide geographical scope enables a comprehensive evaluation of how solar-powered vehicles operate in real-world urban conditions – with the goal of enabling implementation on a larger scale.

“This is a unique opportunity to collect extensive real-world data from vehicles already in the field. It’s made possible thanks to EVIG’s lightweight design – the vehicle’s low energy consumption means the solar panels aren’t just symbolic, but genuinely effective. We see that firsthand every day, and now we have the chance to quantify it at a larger scale,” says William Collings, CTO at Clean Motion.

“Energy-autonomous vehicles offer a unique opportunity to improve the sustainability of transport by reducing dependence on the electrical grid and lowering operating costs. However, their performance is highly dependent on weather, geography and technical efficiency, which presents challenges for large-scale implementation,” says Harrison John Bhatti, researcher at VTI.

The project is funded by the Swedish Energy Agency as part of the FFI research program Zero Emissions. It strengthens Clean Motion’s innovation portfolio and contributes to the company’s long-term strategy to lead the development of truly sustainable mobility solutions.

SOURCE: Clean Motion