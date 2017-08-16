Vauxhall reveals new brit-built Vivaros

Debuting at next month’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, these are the first pictures of two new up-level Vauxhall Vivaro variants: the Tourer Elite and Combi Plus.

Aimed at the business shuttle market, the Tourer Elite model will be available with a 1.6-litre CDTi BiTurbo engine with 125PS or 145PS, in either L1 or L2 body.

And designed for customers after a more generously specified combi, the Combi Plus is more car-like, and less van-like than the standard Vivaro Combi.

With order books opening soon, both models will be built at Vauxhall’s manufacturing plant in Luton, Bedfordshire.

“These new top-of-the-range Vivaros offer our customers even more comfort and flexibility,” said Steve Bryant, Vauxhall’s Head of Commercial Vehicle Brand.

“The Tourer Elite is the perfect business shuttle and the Combi Plus is a more generously specified version of our popular Combi. Both models expand our portfolio and take us into new areas of the market.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.