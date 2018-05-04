Vauxhall Commercial Vehicles announces partnership with Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Movano and Brit-built Vivaro vans used for track and offsite support

Vivaro Ultimate Race Day Concept unveiled to celebrate partnership

After a successful first season last year, Vauxhall Commercial Vehicles has returned as the official commercial vehicle partner for the 2018 Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB).

A total of six vans will be utilised by BSB to provide both track and offsite support during the season and the fleet will include four Movano and two Brit-built Vivaro panel vans.

To celebrate the partnership, Vauxhall has designed the Vivaro Ultimate Race Day Concept in consultation with industry experts, and is an evolution of the concept successfully shown in 2017. It demonstrates an intelligent, practical and cost-effective solution that fully optimises the best in Vivaro.

During the working week this Vivaro is completely functional as a mobile workshop supporting any number of trade professionals, however on a non-working day it can be easily transformed into a day race van to support track-day or even off-road motorcycling recreational pursuits.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with BSB and are looking forward to providing them with vans for the season,” said Brad Miller, Brand Manager, Vauxhall Commercial Vehicles.

“The Movano and Brit-built Vivaro vans not only look great but will provide fantastic load-lugging capability both on and off the track.”

British British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs commented: “We are delighted to welcome the Vauxhall brand back to the series.

“The fleet will help with on track logistics as the season continues at Oulton Park this weekend.”

Vivaro Limited Edition NAV L2H1 F2900 145PS BiTurbo S/S (Cassiopeia Silver)

Specification includes:

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

Rear Parking Sensors

Front Fog-lights

NAVI50 Intellilink

Auto-Lights

Auto-Wipers

Flex-dock Smartphone holder

Alarm

Single Passenger Seat

Rear Camera

Accessories

Chrome Mirror Covers

Chrome Rear Bumper Protector

Chrome Sidebars with integrated steps

Alloy Wheels. 17” 5-Spoke Black Diamond Cut

Racking

Provided and installed by Sortimo UK

Sortimo 9mm Sobo grip safety floor Includes strategically placed lashing points

Sortimo Sowa Flex Kit: Light Weight Wall, Door & Ceiling Lining

Racking Drivers Side: Includes, 12v Fridge, Integrated Sink, Work Top, Drawers, Lift Up Cover Over Wheel Arch, PPE Cupboard, Removable Tool/Component Cases

