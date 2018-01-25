Vauxhall celebrates 100,000 insignia orders

After being on the market for less than a year, Vauxhall, and sister brand Opel, have reached the 100,000 order milestone for the all-new Insignia.

Fresh from its success at the Company Car Today CCT100 awards, where it was voted Best Upper Medium car and number two overall in the CCT100 models to meet every fleet need, the Insignia is available in Grand Sport and Sports Tourer body styles. Vauxhall’s flagship range also includes a rugged Country Tourer and a forthcoming GSi performance model that will arrive in Vauxhall showrooms in the spring.

The new Insignia range is powered by a portfolio of turbocharged, four-cylinder, diesel and petrol engines from 1.5 to 2.0-litre, combined with a choice of six-speed manual or six and eight-speed automatic transmissions. The most powerful diesel and petrol engines are also offered with innovative torque vectoring all-wheel drive.

Buyers not only benefit from numerous state-of-the-art technologies such as adaptive cruise control (which automatically adjusts the speed to follow the vehicle in front according to the selected following distance), IntelliLux LED matrix headlights (which automatically adapt to every traffic situation) and ergonomic seats certified by the back-specialists from AGR. The new Insignia also offers moderate cost of ownership compared with its competitors in the high-volume and premium segments.

Nine in ten of the new Insignia cars ordered so far come with the optional Navi 900 IntelliLink top-of-the-range infotainment system. The integrated navigation system features an eight-inch capacitive colour touchscreen. Navi 900 IntelliLink is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bringing the world of smartphones into the car. If OnStar is on board, smartphones can also connect to the car’s powerful 4G/LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot[1] – which enables online audio streaming.

The popularity of the new Insignia in the marketplace is matched by its success in the international media. The new flagship has won prestigious awards such as Carbuyer’s Best Large Family 2018, Best Family Car at the 2017 Scottish Car of the Year Awards and Top Crossover Estate at the 4×4 Magazine Awards. Others top honours include the “Golden Steering Wheel” 2017 in Poland (Auto Swiat) and Slovenia (Auto Bild) as well as “Best Car 2017” (Fleet Cars & Vans, Fleet Auto Premium) in Poland and “Fleet News of the Year” (FLEET Magazine) in the Czech Republic.

The new Insignia has also proved its mettle against tough competition in comparison tests carried out by automotive magazines across Europe. To date, the Insignia has won 23 of 40 comparison tests: four wins in Germany (Autostraßenverkehr July 26 and September 20, Auto Zeitung July 26, Auto Bild August 4); three wins in the Netherlands (AutoWeek 29/17 and online July 21, AutoVisie July 6) and the Czech Republic (auto.cz September 29, AutoTIP October 2, auto motor und sport October 17); two in Portugal (Auto Hoje August 24, Auto Foco December 21), Belgium (Le Moniteur Automobile November 27, AutoWereld December 1), Poland (Auto Świat July 10 and July 17), Sweden (Teknikens VärldAugust 27, Vi Bilägare January 2018), and the United Kingdom (What Car? August 4, Auto Express January 17, 2018); and one each in France (caradisiac.com), Slovakia (auto motor und sport October 10) and Norway (Motor November 4).

OnStar Services require activation and account with OnStar Europe Ltd. Wi-Fi Hotspot Services require account with nominated network operator. Charges apply after expiry of applicable trial periods. All services subject to mobile network coverage and availability. Check www.vauxhall.co.uk for service limitations and charges.

