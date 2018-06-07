Vauxhall announces pricing for all-new combo life

Versatile, practical and spacious, Vauxhall’s all-new Combo Life will arrive in showrooms in September priced from £20,530 on-the-road.

Aimed at active families and empty nesters, the Combo Life comes in two trims, Design and Energy, with Energy models available as either a five- or seven-seater. Customers can also choose between two wheelbases: standard and XL. Its diverse powertrain portfolio includes petrol and diesels with either manual or automatic transmission.

Priced at £20,530 on-the-road, the entry-level Design 1.2-litre (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop 6-manual model features standard specification including air conditioning, DAB Radio with USB and Bluetooth audio streaming and 16-inch steel wheels with styled wheel covers.

Moving up the range, the Energy trim starts from £21,970 on-the-road for the five-seater 1.2-litre (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop 6-manual model. A high level of standard specification includes eight-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system, 16-inch alloy wheels and front and rear parking sensors.

If you need space for more passengers, the Energy seven-seater starts from £22,530 on-the-road for the 1.2-litre (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop 6-manual model. A high level of standard specification includes 35/30/35 split-folding second-row seats with fold-flat facility, two removable third-row seats and two foldable tables with cup-holders.

Combo Life customers can choose between a variety of turbo-charged, direct injection petrol and diesel engines, all of which combine driving pleasure with low CO 2 emissions from 111g/km and fuel economy up to 67.3mpg. All powertrains meet the stringent Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard that comes into force for all new registrations from September 2019. The units will be combined with modern five- and six-speed manual transmission. In addition, in a segment first, a low-friction eight-speed automatic with Quickshift technology can be ordered in combination with the top-of-the-range 1.5-litre (130PS) diesel.

Elsewhere, the new Combo Life is full of innovations that makes it a great choice for the whole family. It is equipped with two rear sliding doors and can be ordered as a five- or seven-seater, making it perfect for those needing plenty of room for people and luggage, such as a small sports team and their equipment.

The latest addition to the Vauxhall range makes longer trips more comfortable and enjoyable for the whole family, thanks to three individual rear seats, all with ISOFIX child seat brackets, and the optional panoramic glass roof. The Combo Life raises the bar for safety and comfort in this segment. It is fitted with technologies and driver assistance systems that are more commonly seen in the compact or SUV segments, such as Driver Drowsiness Alert, Rear View Camera with 180° bird’s-eye view, Head-up display, and IntelliGrip, as well as improved comfort features such as heated seats and a heated steering wheel.

Latest technology and assistance systems

Technology and safety features include:

Head-up display, which reduces the danger of distractions and projects the most important driving data into the driver’s direct line of sight.

Forward collision alert with pedestrian detection and Automatic Emergency Braking that issues an alarm and a visual warning, and will brake automatically if the driver does not react to the alerts.

Front camera system, which gathers and processes data for additional driver assistance systems such as Speed Sign Recognition and Lane Keep Assist.

Automatic Cruise Control adapts to the speed of the vehicle in front. It works in conjunction with Intelligent Speed Adaptation, which informs the driver when a new speed limit is detected and prompts the driver to adjust the speed accordingly.

Driver Drowsiness Alert detects for signs of driver fatigue and suggests the driver takes a break at the next service station.

Parking manoeuvres are made safer and easier by Advanced Park Assist and the Panoramic Rear-View Camera. The new Flank Guard system supports the driver while turning at low speeds, providing a warning when there is a risk that the flank of the vehicle will collide into an obstacle, such as pillars, barriers, walls or other vehicles. Flank Guard consists of twelve sensors that analyse the surrounding area and warn the driver though the infotainment screen if a potential collision is detected. The Combo Life is also equipped with IntelliGrip traction control for safer handling, while a heated steering wheel and heated front seats keep the chill at bay. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible infotainment systems with colour touchscreens, are available to keep drivers connected.

Spacious, comfortable and versatile

The Combo Life is available as a 4.4-metre standard length version or a longer 4.75-metre long model, with two sliding rear doors as standard. Both variants have a height of 1.8 metres and will be available with either five or seven seats, ensuring that even large families, along with their pets, can enjoy a spacious and comfortable ride.

Transporting a large amount of luggage for the family holiday is also easy thanks to the spacious luggage volume. The five-seat, standard length version has a minimum luggage volume of 597 litres, while the long wheelbase model has a minimum luggage volume of 850 litres. However, the Combo Life is not only a spacious and highly comfortable family vehicle, it can also double as a small transporter. With the rear seats folded down, the boot volume of the standard version more than triples to 2,126. The longer version of the Combo Life offers even more capacity when the rear seats are folded down with a whopping 2,693 litres.

Balanced, robust, confident design

The new Combo Life doesn’t just stand out from the crowd with its high-tech solutions, outstanding space and versatility though; it also comes with eye-catching design inside and out. Compared with other cars in the segment, it has a shorter front overhang and a higher bonnet, making it look more balanced, robust and confident. From the front, it displays a typical Vauxhall identity with sculptured details enhancing the feeling of precision and solidity. The high bonnet with two crisp lines, which go from the windscreen down to the grille, emphasise the stability of the vehicle.

The interior was designed with driver convenience front of mind. Controls are within easy reach, and the centre console is clearly divided in three areas. The infotainment system dominates the upper portion and sits above the heating and ventilation controls. In the lower portion there is adequate storage space for a 500ml bottle. Chrome accents on the steering wheel, on the door handles and in the air vents add further character and a premium finish.

Full pricing for the Combo Life range is as follows:

TRIM ENGINE CO2 MPG COMBINED OTR Design (5-Seater) 1.5 (100PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 5-manual 111 67.3 21100 Design (5-Seater) 1.5 (130PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 8-auto 113 65.7 23620 Design (5-Seater) 1.2 (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop 6-manual 125 51.4 20530 Design XL (5-Seater) 1.5 (100PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 5-manual 114 65.7 22000 Design XL (5-Seater) 1.2 (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop 6-manual 125 51.4 21430 Energy (5-Seater) 1.5 (100PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 5-manual 111 67.3 22500 Energy (5-Seater) 1.5 (130PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 6-manual 113 65.7 23620 Energy (5-Seater) 1.5 (130PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 8-auto 113 65.7 25020 Energy (5-Seater) 1.2 (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop 6-manual 125 51.4 21930 Energy XL (5-Seater) 1.5 (100PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 5-manual 114 65.7 23400 Energy XL (5-Seater) 1.2 (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop 6-manual 125 51.4 22830 Energy (7-Seater) 1.5 (100PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 5-manual 115 65.7 23200 Energy (7-Seater) 1.2 (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop 6-manual 125 51.4 22630 Energy XL (7-Seater) 1.5 (100PS) Turbo D Start/Stop BlueInjection 5-manual 115 65.7 24200

