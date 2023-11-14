Valmet Automotive strengthens business line autonomy – Pasi Rannus appointed CEO

Valmet Automotive strengthens the autonomy of its business lines both in strategy and the operative model.

Valmet Automotive strengthens the autonomy of its business lines both in strategy and the operative model. The target is to increase operational flexibility and efficiency to enable business lines meet the challenges and opportunities of the business environment in an optimal way. As part of the change, Pasi Rannus, Senior Vice President Vehicle Contract Manufacturing (VCM), is appointed CEO. The appointment takes effect immediately.

Pasi Rannus has been working in various positions in the automotive industry for more than 20 years. At Valmet Automotive, he has been Senior Vice President of the Vehicle Contract Manufacturing VCM) business line since 2018. In addition to his role as CEO, Rannus will continue to lead the VCM business line.

Valmet Automotive has become a major international player in the automotive and battery systems industries, with significant steps particularly in e-mobility solutions, battery systems and sustainability. The sales of battery systems have already grown comparable with the vehicle contract manufacturing and will be considerable higher next year. We will now strengthen the autonomy of our business lines, which will significantly change the role of the CEO. Pasi Rannus has an excellent track record in VCM business line and appointing him CEO was a natural decision, says Jarkko Sairanen, Chairman of the Board of Valmet Automotive.

From 2018, the company was led by Olaf Bongwald as CEO.

I would like to thank Olaf Bongwald for his outstanding work in leading the company. Under his leadership, the company has been able to develop and deliver steady results in a difficult business environment, affected by the pandemic, supply chain disruptions and challenges in the European automotive industry, adds Sairanen.

Valmet Automotive’s aim is to consolidate and improve the company’s competitive position by strengthening the autonomy of business lines. The more independent business lines will be able to seek solutions for their operations and develop their offerings more clearly based on their own starting points and customer needs.

We are building a Valmet Automotive that will continue to be seen by our customers as a competent, respected, and reliable supplier. With more independent business lines, we will be able to make more effective use of the expertise and competitive infrastructure of our operations and seek new business opportunities in the way that best suits each business line, says Pasi Rannus, CEO, Valmet Automotive.

SOURCE: Valmet Automotive