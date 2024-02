Valeo received its ISO/SAE 21434 certificate, the benchmark standard for automotive cybersecurity.

The certificate was delivered by UTAC at a signing ceremony at Valeo’s headquarters in the presence of Florent Halbot, Valeo’s Vice President Cybersecurity and CISO, and Connor McCormack, UTAC’s Chairman and CEO.

Edouard de Pirey, Executive Vice President Finance and Information Systems at Valeo explains: “Bringing ever greater safety to road users is one of Valeo’s key missions, and cybersecurity is an integral part of this objective. On a daily basis, our teams ensure our products, systems and software are cybersecure, as well as our networks and tools. I would like to thank them and congratulate them as their hard work and high standards have enabled Valeo to obtain the internationally recognized ISO/SAE 21434 certification for all the Group’s activities worldwide”.

At the forefront of the electrification and driver assistance systems revolutions, Valeo’s solutions contribute to more sustainable, safer and affordable mobility, thanks in particular to an ever-increasing number of electronic and software components. For the safety of its customers and end-users, Valeo applies the highest standards of cybersecurity, both for its products and for the Group’s operations.

ISO/SAE 21434 certification is the reference standard for automotive cybersecurity. It covers the management of cybersecurity risks throughout the entire lifecycle of our products, including the maintenance and dismantlement of on-board vehicle systems. All of Valeo’s activities worldwide, including its four Business Groups, derived products and after-sales business, are now covered by this cybersecurity certification. This certification recognizes the Group’s high level of performance and security in all its areas of operation..