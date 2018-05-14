Upgrade to Volkswagen Crafter warranty gives extra peace of mind for operators

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has upgraded the warranty on its multi-award-winning Crafter model from three-years and up to 60,000 miles to three-years and unlimited mileage. The move offers peace of mind for operators whose vehicles regularly exceed 60,000 miles.

The warranty, which is composed of a two year manufacturer warranty and third year Van Centre guarantee protects against the failure of most mechanical and electrical components due to manufacturing defects. Full details of terms and conditions are available at www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/en/service-accessories/warranties.

Thanks to the upgraded warranty and wide variety of models now available, including panel vans and chassis cabs with gross vehicle weights from 3.0 to 5.0 tonnes, as well as front- rear- and four-wheel drive options and manual and automatic gearboxes, there has never been a better time to buy a Crafter.

In addition, a number of offers are currently available from Volkswagen Van Centres, making the van more affordable than ever, and easy to budget for thanks to competitive monthly payments on finance plans. Deposit contributions are also available on contract hire and finance lease. Finance quotes are available from your local Volkswagen Van Centre or the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles website at www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/app/local/finance-calculator.

Commenting on the change, Trevor Hodgson-Phillips, Head of Service and Parts for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles said: ‘Our Working With You promise means listening to our customers and providing the aftersales products and services which keep them moving, so they can keep their businesses moving forward.

‘Increasing our standard Crafter warranty to unlimited mileage offers added peace of mind and reassurance that we’ll take care of any unexpected mechanical faults in their fleet.’

For more information visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

