Umesh Madhyan, National Head – Infrastructure & Logistics, Coca Cola confirmed for HD Truck Pune

Umesh Madhyan, National Head – Infrastructure & Logistics, Coca Cola has been confirmed as a speaker at HD Truck Pune.

Umesh is a supply chain expert with more than 17 years of experience in multinational FMCG businesses across a wide spectrum of supply chain functions.

He specialises in supply chain processes and planning, distribution, warehousing and transportation with hands-on experience in organisations such as L’ORÉAL and Heinz.

Currently as National Head of Infrastructure and Logistics at Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Umesh is responsible for warehousing, transportation and fleet operations nationally. He is responsible for designing and implementing the strategic transformation agenda for logistics, and specialises in innovating solutions to prepare logistics for the future. In his role, Umesh collaborates with other areas of the Coke system, both internally and internationally including with colleagues in Australia, the UK, Germany and Norway.

About HD Truck Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), HD Truck Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for shaping India’s commercial vehicle industry over the next decade and beyond.

Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, HD Truck Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the commercial vehicle industry.

HD Truck Pune takes place on 28 November 2017 at the Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/hd-truck-pune/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.