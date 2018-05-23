UK public debut of all-new Mégane R.S. at Speedmachine Festival

Renault is officially supporting Speedmachine Festival this coming Bank Holiday with the public debut of All-New Mégane R.S. in the UK. Available to order now, this is the first time the hot hatch will be seen in this country, both on static display and in motion around the Silverstone circuit. Renault will attend Speedmachine from Friday 25th to Sunday 27th May.

Those at the Festival will have opportunities to experience the All-New Mégane R.S. on the world-famous Silverstone circuit. Lucky attendees will be able to familiarise themselves with the Mégane R.S.’s 4Control four-wheel steer in a world-first for the hot hatch segment, its Cup chassis with revised springs, dampers, anti-roll bars and bump stops, brand new 1.8-litre turbocharged engine with 280hp and PerfoHub independent steering-axis front suspension.

All-New Mégane R.S. will also be on display on the Renault stand, as will the Renault Sport VR race simulator for competitors to take part in a Project Cars 2 race throughout the weekend. The gamer with the most points over a three lap race from Speedmachine will automatically win a place in the Renault e-Sport Series final on 7th July at the 2018 Formula One British Grand Prix. The winner of the e-Sport Series final will receive a full driving experience day for two with luxury overnight accommodation, travel and food costs as well as a goodie bag of R.S. merchandise.

Speedmachine Festival is centred around the FIA World Rallycross Championship, which is hosted by Silverstone for the very first time. The Festival will also feature top music headliners such as Dizzee Rascal, Razorlight and Basement Jaxx (DJ set), the finest street food from the likes of Renault ambassador DJ BBQ, and camping over the Bank Holiday weekend.

About All-New Mégane R.S.

All-New Mégane R.S. offers a wealth of choice to customers with a whole host of Renault Sport technology.

A world-first for the sports car segment, the All-New Mégane R.S. receives 4Control – Renault’s innovative four-wheel steer system, re-engineered by Renault Sport for optimum performance providing stability at high-speeds and agility at low-speeds.

All-New Mégane R.S. provides two chassis combining efficiency, agility, stability and comfort, and offers customers the option of either a Sport or Cup chassis. The Sport chassis is suggested for those drivers who like a sporty, yet refined, drive. As an alternative, the Cup chassis receives revised springs, dampers, anti-roll bars and bump stops – it is 10 per cent stiffer than the Sport chassis.

In a world-first, the All-New Mégane R.S. has shock absorbers with hydraulic bump stops all round, as standard. Effectively integrating a shock absorber within the shock absorber, this avoids any rebound and pendulum effects, enabling optimum control of tyre-ground contact and providing the feeling of having eight dampers on the car.

Debuted on Mégane II R.S. in 2004 – ahead of all rival systems – the PerfoHub independent steering-axis front suspension epitomises Renault Sport’s expertise in chassis and suspension systems. Initially designed for use in motorsport, PerfoHub has adapted well to powerful front-wheel drive cars, especially when they are also fitted with a limited slip differential.

The All-New Mégane R.S. gains the option of a six-speed EDC automatic transmission for the very first time alongside the widely-acclaimed six-speed manual. The EDC automatic received a number of updates from Renault Sport engineers – the transmission was strengthened to withstand the torque and revs of the Mégane R.S.’s 1.8-litre engine and given new gear ratios and specific shift patterns

A brand new 1.8-litre engine has been developed for the All-New Mégane R.S. with 280hp – the most powerful 1.8-litre engine available on the UK market today. The engine receives a completely new cylinder head, reinforced structure and more efficient cooling.

Further technologies include R.S. Vision full LED lighting system combining four lights into one housing shaped into the Renault Sport chequered flag motif. R.S. Monitor has been completely revised to become more user-friendly and summarises information from approximately 40 sensors around the car, whilst R.S. Monitor Expert builds on this with the option for drivers to film their sessions via smartphone and overlay telemetry data to create augmented reality videos. Multi-Sense has also been re-engineered by Renault Sport – controlling the engine response, accelerator mapping, gearshift patterns (with EDC), steering stiffness and ambient lighting and letting drivers customise their experience according to the circumstances.

