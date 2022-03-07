Volkswagen ID. Buzz: sustainable, with plenty of attention to detail

World premiere of the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo1 to take place on 9 March

The all-electric edition of the legendary cult-status Microbus has been fully rethought and redesigned. The spacious and versatile interior impresses with its colour scheme, sustainable materials and ingenious ideas. The official world premiere of the all-electric ID. Buzz is set to take place at 7 p.m on Wednesday, 9 March. It will be launched on the market in two versions – as a bus and as a cargo version.

Compact on the outside, spacious on the inside:

ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo – whether you choose the bus or cargo version, both models utilise the space extraordinarily well thanks to the space-saving MEB concept.The five-seater ID. Buzz provides space for 1,121 litres of luggage even with all passengers on board. The maximum storage volume of the ID. Buzz Cargo, equipped with a partition behind the first row of seats, also amounts to more than 3.9 m3.

Two-tone, with plenty attention to detail. The ID. Buzz will be available in seven single colour options and four two-tone colour schemes. This combination of white and fresh colours is carried through to the interior, which incorporates style elements from the T1 generation and transfers them to the current era of electric mobility. The colours correspond to the exterior paintwork and are optionally reflected in the seat cushions, dash panel and door trim. Background lighting (optionally available with up to 30 colours) provides atmospheric accents. The attention to detail in the new model is also evident in a number of individual ID. Buzz motifs that decorate the interior in various places. Most of them are only discovered at second glance – even functional and intelligent features such as a bottle opener and an ice scraper can be found here.

Sustainable in all dimensions.The addition of the new ID. Buzz to the ID. family is another key step towards fully electrified mobility. This development is driven not only by stricter emission values but also by an increasing awareness of the environment and sustainability. Volkswagen is therefore committed to a holistic concept and transparency along the entire value chain. By 2030, it is aiming to cut carbon emissions in Europe per vehicle by 40 per cent and, following its Way to Zero, the company plans to be climate neutral by 2050 at the latest.

The ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo additionally also fully reflect Volkswagen’s understanding of holistic sustainability. With the consistent use of appropriate materials, for example. Here, Volkswagen has implemented a package of technologies and processes to ensure that the two models are among the most sustainable product lines worldwide. Leather and other materials of animal origin do not feature at all and are replaced with substitute materials with similar properties and feel. The steering wheel rim is made of polyurethane but it has the same high-quality look as leather and a similar feel. The seat covers, floor coverings and headliner in the ID. Buzz are made using recyclates – materials made from recycled products. One fabric will be made of SEAQUAL® yarn, for example. Its threads consist of approx. 10 per cent marine plastic and approx. 90 per cent PES (recycled PET bottles). This allows a saving of 32% carbon emissions compared to similar products. The ArtVelours ECO upholstery used by the Group in the ID. Buzz for the first time also comprises 71% recyclates.

1 ID. Buzz/ ID. Buzz Cargo – The vehicles are near-production concept cars and have not gone on sale yet

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles