Peterbilt displays new Model 579 and new medium duty Model 536 at TMC

Peterbilt Motors Company will display the latest in heavy and medium duty trucks at the TMC Fall 2021 Technology Exhibit with the New Model 579 and Model 536. Both designed for uptime, safety and performance with the latest technologies, the New Model 579 on display is a day cab configuration with the optional Aero Max package, while the Model 536 is in a van body configuration with a 24’ box. Launched earlier this year, both trucks are equipped with Peterbilt’s SmartLINQ® connected truck technology featuring remote diagnostics that monitor the health of the truck 24/7 with up to 750 engine and emission parameters automatically sending alerts to fleet managers and the nearest Peterbilt dealership.

SOURCE: Peterbilt