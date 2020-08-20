Norwegian cities invest in the future with electric Volvo buses

Like many other cities in Scandinavia and Europe, several Norwegian cities are following the path of electrification for public transport. Vy Buss Norge recently placed an order for a large number of Volvo electric buses for operation in Drammen and Ålesund, with delivery set for later this year. By summer 2021 Vy Buss will have 150 electric buses in operation.

“Volvo Buses has been with us from the very start of our journey to increased electromobility. Our partnership with Volvo Buses is strong, they build good-quality buses and their widespread network of dealers and workshops is very important to us,” says Ole Engebret Haugen, President of Vy Buss AS.

Norway is among the world leaders when it comes to offering sustainable urban transport solutions. One of the country’s environmental targets is for all urban buses to have zero emissions by 2025. The introduction of more electric buses is therefore a crucial means of reaching this target, with more cities now taking steps to increase public transport electrification.

In Drammen six Volvo 7900 Electric buses began operating in February 2019. This autumn they will be joined by another 22 Volvo electric buses, of which two are high-capacity models that can carry up to 120 passengers.

For Ålesund, Vy Buss has ordered ten Volvo 7900 Electric buses, part of a larger order totalling 66 Volvo buses.

In both cases the agreement also includes the Volvo Gold Contract. This means that Volvo dealer Wist Last og Buss will take care of all service and maintenance for the electric buses on site in the customer’s depot.

“More and more cities in Europe are choosing to improve their environment and create new possibilities for urban planning by gradually electrifying their public transport. Over the past year alone we have received orders for more than 300 electrified buses in Norway and Sweden, including the recent orders for Drammen and Ålesund. Together with operators and city planners we are continuing to develop transport solutions for sustainable electrically powered public transport that meets each city’s unique prerequisites,” comments Svenn-Åge Lökken, Sales Director Volvo Bussar Norge.

SOURCE: Volvo Buses