1,300 DAF XF 480 Super Space Cabs for Primafrio Group

Based on excellent in-service reliability and fuel efficiency, leading Spanish transport company Primafrio Group has once again placed a major order with DAF Trucks for 1,300 XF 480 Super Space Cab trucks. The fleet order will be handed over according to a delivery schedule that will run to the end of 2023. The first batch of 400 trucks has just been put into operation on Primafrio’s routes throughout Europe.

Since its foundation in the early 1960s, Primafrio Group has developed into an industry leading haulier, with specialisation in handling cooled and frozen food and high value goods. The organisation is among the fastest growing transport companies in Europe. Primafrio Group is headquartered in Murcia with subsidiaries in Andalusia, Catalonia, Basque Country and Lisbon, as well as in France and Germany. Modern facilities include state-of-the-art conditioned warehouses to provide customers with a wide range of added value logistic services. The Primafrio Group fleet will include 900 DAF vehicles by the end of 2020.

‘Distinguished on reliability’

“In 2016 the first agreement was made for delivery of 1.000 DAF trucks to Primafrio Group, of which the first 300 vehicles were taken into operation the year after. Daily practice has shown that these vehicles set the benchmark in reliability, fuel efficiency and driver comfort”, commented José Esteban Conesa, CEO of Primafrio. “This new order is part of our fleet renewal plan which will allow us to have vehicles featuring the latest available advanced technologies.”

‘Further profitability improvement’

“With the new order, we have reinforced our excellent, professional relationship with DAF”, added José Esteban Conesa. “Through the 1.300 DAF’s XF Super Space Cab trucks we can further improve the profitability and efficiency on our routes. In addition, the CO 2 footprint of the Primafrio Group fleet will be reduced with the highly efficient XF tractors. The DAF XF fits our business philosophy: it is a very reliable truck that guarantees on-time deliveries as well as safety and excellent comfort for our drivers.”

Huge recognition

“The fact that leading transport operators like Primafrio Group are opting for the DAF XF based on their own long-term experience, it is a huge recognition of the trucks’ reliability, efficiency and driver comfort”, added Richard Zink, director Marketing & Sales and member of the Board of Management at DAF Trucks. “In addition, this order underlines the positive sentiment of the market: the demand for transport is on its way back. We are very happy that we can support the transport industry with high quality trucks.”

SOURCE: DAF