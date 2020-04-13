Toyota to unveil new model Harrier in Japan

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that it plans to release its new model Harrier in around June 2020.

Since its debut in 1997, the Harrier has continued to lead the way by pioneering a new “Urban SUV”*1 genre that is not constrained by traditional categorization.

From the first moment seeing, riding, or driving off in the new Harrier, it resonates with a focus on sensory quality. Rather than relying on utility and numerical performance, Toyota’s goal was to create a unique presence that fills the heart with its elegance. As a result, it created a vehicle that goes beyond the SUV category to offer new value as “a life-enriching partner.”

In a clear distinction from other SUVs, the Harrier brings together simplicity, elegance, and robustness in a fluent coupe form. Its high-quality interior space provides a sense of security from the first moment inside the cabin. As the vehicle drives off, a feeling of comfort is engendered through responsive driving performance, while the quiet cabin leads naturally to pleasurable conversations with friends. Spending time with the new Harrier will be an enriching experience.

*1 An SUV built for urban environments, offering fashionable styling and suited to a wide range of uses.

Main features of the new Harrier

Fluid proportions with a solid stance

The new Harrier has a front view that emphasizes its sharp and fearless styling through the continuity of lines flowing from the front upper grill through to the headlamps. The signature lamps *2 emphasize the individuality and technical advancement of the new Harrier, enabling it to be easily distinguished from a distance.

Despite a simple structure, the side view offers a dynamically changing body cross section that creates a rich expressiveness while giving a powerful sense of movement.

The combination of a narrowed coupe cabin with sports car-like wheel housings extending from both sides of the body gives a generous ruggedness to the rear view. The light from a thin, sharp line of tail lamps and stop lamps gives it an overwhelming sense of presence.

A total of seven muted colors are available, including Precious Black Pearl, to show off the beautifully changing shades.

*2 With a characteristic design that is unique to the new Harrier, the daytime running lamps are created in a double-L shape.

Pleasant, high quality interior space

The center console presents a wide and imposing impression of a horse’s saddle. It combines with an instrument panel set within the edges of the saddle to present a generous ruggedness with an emphasis on individuality.

Extending out from the instrument panel to the door trims on either side, the rich and full dashboard presents a generous breadth, wrapping around the occupants to give a sense of security and comfort.

The interior employs tactile synthetic leather to create the image of a natural-looking silhouette wrapped in thick leather, and bentwood-inspired*3 wood tones and piping throughout, presenting a casual air of quality.

A panorama roof, used for the first time by Toyota, is equipped with electric shades and electro-chromatic windows. Dimming the windows fosters a feeling of quality as soft light penetrates the cabin.

The interior employs low-contrast browns, grays, and blacks. This calming atmosphere gives the interior space a feeling that is both chic and mature.

*3 Bentwood is a woodworking technique for forming wood into a desired curved shape by either wetting or steaming the wood to increase its plasticity, and then placing it in a mold to dry. Bentwood is also the name of the objects created with this technique.

Driving pleasure and a comfortable ride

The new Harrier uses the TNGA (GA-K) platform for its basic structure. This creates a highly rigid body with a low center of gravity in pursuit of both ride comfort and vehicle driving performance with a focus on driver sensitivity.

The suspension system benefits from MacPherson struts at the front and a double wishbone setup at the rear. The front and rear suspension geometry has also been optimized to produce a well-balanced rigid body. Through thorough tuning and testing, Toyota has pursued a ride that is both solid and graceful.

To improve steering convergence in the new Harrier, from the first moment driving off and then on the highways, shock absorbers that ensure smooth pedal stroke even in very low speed ranges *4 are used. This enables the driver to feel the tires gripping the road.

Active Cornering Assist (ACA) is employed for braking control to prevent understeering at corners. Coupled with an electric power steering system that responds quickly to steering wheel movement and provides light steering, this creates a feeling of comfort in the vehicle's responsiveness.

The TNGA platform brings with it the latest all-new Dynamic Force Engine and Direct Shift-CVT. Together with the continually evolving Toyota Hybrid System (THS II), the vehicle achieves a direct driving experience and superior fuel performance. With hybrid specifications also including 2WD models, the new Harrier offers more options than ever.

Grade Engine Transmission Driveline Z “Leather Package” THS II with reduction gear

(A25A-FXS / Dynamic Force Engine 2.5-liter) Front-wheel drive or E-Four G “Leather Package” S Z “Leather Package” M20A-FKS

(Dynamic Force Engine 2.0-liter) Direct Shift-CVT Front-wheel drive or Four-wheel-drive G “Leather Package” S

The vehicle shows a commitment to addressing vibration and noise through the effective placement of sound-absorbing and vibration-controlling materials and use of highly efficient sound-absorbing windows. As a result, the vehicle achieves even greater comfort and quietness over a range of road conditions.

*4 At shock absorber internal piston speeds of 2 mm/s or less.

Advanced features for safety, security, comfort, and convenience

The new Harrier comes with Toyota Safety Sense, which employs a pre-collision safety system that detects pedestrians during the day and at night, as well as cyclists during the day.

It is fully equipped with safety equipment for safety and peace of mind, such as Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Parking Support Brakes (Stationary Objects) that helps reduce and/or mitigate damage from collisions during low-speed driving in parking lots, etc.

The Digital Inner Mirror, used for the first time by Toyota, enables recording of images to the front and rear of the vehicle while driving.

The hybrid model features a 100-volt (alternating current) / 1,500-watt accessory power outlet. This not only allows the use of electrical products using the same electrical outlets found in the home, but also enables the vehicle to be used as a power generator during blackouts and other times of emergency.

It features a T-Connect SD navigation system with 12.3-inch TFT wide touch-display screen, with SmartDeviceLink (SDL)*5 and other smartphone connectivity*6. The JBL premium sound system (9 speakers) creates an advanced and realistic acoustic space.

*5 SDL Smart Device LinkTM is a trademark of Smart Device Link Consortium. Open source for connecting smartphone apps and cars.

*6 Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included as standard. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

Main specifications of the Z “Leather Package”

Hybrid specifications Gasoline specifications Driveline Front-wheel drive Four-wheel-drive Front-wheel drive Four-wheel-drive Length / Width / Height (mm) 4,740 / 1,855 / 1,660 Wheelbase (mm) 2,690 Tread (Front / Rear) (mm) 1,605 / 1,625 Minimum ground clearance (mm) 195 Vehicle weight (kg) 1,710 1,770 1,620 1,680 Minimum turning radius (m) 5.5 Occupancy (people) 5 4WD system ― E-Four ― Dynamic Torque Control 4WD 4WD integrated management system AIM* AIM* Engine model A25A-FXS (Inline 4-cylinder direct-injection engine) M20A-FKS (Inline 4-cylinder direct-injection engine) Displacement (cc) 2,487 1,986 Maximum output (kW[PS]/rpm) 131[178]/5,700 126[171]/6,600 Maximum torque (N･m[kgf･m]/rpm) 221[22.5]/3,600-5,200 207[21.1]/4.800 Front motor model 3NM ― Maximum output (kW[PS]) 88[120] ― Maximum torque (N･m[kgf･m]) 202[20.6] ― Rear motor model ― 4NM ― Maximum output (kW[PS]) ― 40[54] ― Maximum torque (N･m[kgf･m]) ― 121[12.3] ― System maximum output (kW[PS]) 160[218] 163[222] ― Transmission Electric continuously variable transmission Direct Shift-CVT Suspension (Front / Rear) MacPherson strut-type coil spring / Double wishbone-type coil spring Brake (Front / Rear) Ventilated disc / Disk Tire size (Front / Rear) 225/55R19 / 225/55R19

* AIM Abbreviation for AWD Integrated Management, a 4WD integrated management system. AIM harmonizes driving torque, 4WD, brakes, and steering, and optimizes management of each according to the drive mode selected through Drive Mode Select. AIM achieves superb handling and stability, drivability, and comfortable driving performance.

