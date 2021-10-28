Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for the first half (April-September) of FY2022

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for September 2021, as well as the cumulative total from January to September 2021 and the first half of fiscal year (from April to September 2021), including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd

September 2021

Sales Results

Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide sales700,122(-16.4)47,916(-26.9)13,785(-0.4)761,823(-16.9)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles95,035(-36.5)33,551(-41.7)5,905(-7.8)134,491(-37.1)
Market share29.8(-2.0)  42.2(-3.3)
Excl. minivehicles92,594(-37.0)   
Market share45.0(-5.0)   
Sales outside of Japan605,087(-12.0)14,365(80.4)7,880(5.9)627,332(-10.7)

Toyota
Worldwide sales: First decrease in 13 months;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in 12 months;

Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in 10 months

Consolidated
Worldwide sales: First decrease in 12 months;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in 12 months;
Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in 10 months

Production Results

Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide production512,765(-39.1)75,480(-37.9)15,517(48.4)603,762(-38.0)
Production inside of Japan136,750(-55.3)29,173(-68.2)12,990(34.2)178,913(-56.1)
Production outside of Japan376,015(-29.9)46,307(56.1)2,527(224.8)424,849(-25.0)

Toyota
Worldwide production: Second consecutive month of decrease;
Production inside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decrease;
Production outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
Worldwide production: Second consecutive month of decrease;
Production inside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decrease;
Production outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decrease

Exports Results

Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Exports79,444(-55.2)0(―)5,838(52.0)85,282(-52.9)

Toyota
Second consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
Second consecutive month of decrease

Unit Vehicles: Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicles + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to September 2021

Sales Results

ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Worldwide sales7,312,209(20.3)547,504(8.8)113,669(9.8)7,973,382(19.3)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles1,162,274(6.4)442,903(3.3)45,845(-0.2)1,651,022(5.3)
Market share33.4(+1.3)  47.4(+1.3)
Excl. minivehicles1,134,008(6.0)   
Market share51.9(+1.8)   
Sales outside of Japan6,149,935(23.4)104,601(40.5)67,824(17.9)6,322,360(23.6)

Production Results

ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Worldwide production6,334,535(15.6)973,574(15.6)121,496(29.2)7,429,605(15.8)
Production inside of Japan2,190,050(6.2)656,747(-0.4)99,093(24.8)2,945,890(5.2)
Production outside of Japan4,144,485(21.2)316,827(73.7)22,403(53.1)4,483,715(24.0)

Exports Results

ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Exports1,328,495(8.8)0(―)48,329(60.5)1,376,824(10.1)

For April to September 2021

Sales Results

Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide sales4,852,085(21.0)338,717(16.6)74,310(15.3)5,265,112(20.6)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles706,187(5.3)264,709(3.7)28,589(1.0)999,485(4.7)
Market share34.4(+1.4)  48.7(+1.7)
Excl. minivehicles686,822(4.9)   
Market share52.9(+1.1)   
Sales outside of Japan4,145,898(24.1)74,008(111.3)45,721(26.5)4,265,627(25.0)

Toyota
Worldwide sales: First increase in 2 years;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 2 years;
Sales outside of Japan: First increase in 2 years

Consolidated
Worldwide sales: First increase in 2 years;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 2 years;
Sales outside of Japan: First increase in 2 years

Production Results

Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide production4,081,437(16.6)605,621(30.7)81,777(54.5)4,768,835(18.7)
Production inside of Japan1,395,274(10.5)389,068(-2.4)66,752(39.7)1,851,094(8.3)
Production outside of Japan2,686,163(20.0)216,553(234.9)15,025(191.7)2,917,741(26.4)
Toyota
Worldwide production: First increase in 2 years;
Production inside of Japan: First increase in 2 years;
Production outside of Japan: First increase in 3 years
Consolidated
Worldwide production: First increase in 2 years;
Production inside of Japan: First increase in 2 years;
Production outside of Japan: First increase in 3 years

Exports Results

Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Exports869,427(17.2)0(―)32,255(100.2)901,682(19.0)
Toyota
First increase in 2 years
Consolidated
First increase in 2 years

○ shows a record high for first half of fiscal year (April – September)

SOURCE: Toyota

