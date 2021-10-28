Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for the first half (April-September) of FY2022

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for September 2021, as well as the cumulative total from January to September 2021 and the first half of fiscal year (from April to September 2021), including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd

September 2021

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales 700,122 (-16.4) 47,916 (-26.9) 13,785 (-0.4) 761,823 (-16.9) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 95,035 (-36.5) 33,551 (-41.7) 5,905 (-7.8) 134,491 (-37.1) Market share 29.8 (-2.0) ― ― 42.2 (-3.3) Excl. minivehicles 92,594 (-37.0) ― ― ― Market share 45.0 (-5.0) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 605,087 (-12.0) 14,365 (80.4) 7,880 (5.9) 627,332 (-10.7)

Toyota

Worldwide sales: First decrease in 13 months;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in 12 months;

Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in 10 months

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: First decrease in 12 months;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in 12 months;

Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in 10 months

Production Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production 512,765 (-39.1) 75,480 (-37.9) 15,517 (48.4) 603,762 (-38.0) Production inside of Japan 136,750 (-55.3) 29,173 (-68.2) 12,990 (34.2) 178,913 (-56.1) Production outside of Japan 376,015 (-29.9) 46,307 (56.1) 2,527 (224.8) 424,849 (-25.0)

Toyota

Worldwide production: Second consecutive month of decrease;

Production inside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decrease;

Production outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated

Worldwide production: Second consecutive month of decrease;

Production inside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decrease;

Production outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decrease

Exports Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 79,444 (-55.2) 0 (―) 5,838 (52.0) 85,282 (-52.9)

Toyota

Second consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated

Second consecutive month of decrease

Unit Vehicles: Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.

Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan

Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)

Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region

Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan

Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicles + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)

Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)

Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to September 2021

Sales Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide sales 7,312,209 (20.3) 547,504 (8.8) 113,669 (9.8) 7,973,382 (19.3) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 1,162,274 (6.4) 442,903 (3.3) 45,845 (-0.2) 1,651,022 (5.3) Market share 33.4 (+1.3) ― ― 47.4 (+1.3) Excl. minivehicles 1,134,008 (6.0) ― ― ― Market share 51.9 (+1.8) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 6,149,935 (23.4) 104,601 (40.5) 67,824 (17.9) 6,322,360 (23.6)

Production Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide production 6,334,535 (15.6) 973,574 (15.6) 121,496 (29.2) 7,429,605 (15.8) Production inside of Japan 2,190,050 (6.2) 656,747 (-0.4) 99,093 (24.8) 2,945,890 (5.2) Production outside of Japan 4,144,485 (21.2) 316,827 (73.7) 22,403 (53.1) 4,483,715 (24.0)

Exports Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Exports 1,328,495 (8.8) 0 (―) 48,329 (60.5) 1,376,824 (10.1)

For April to September 2021

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales 4,852,085 (21.0) 338,717 (16.6) 74,310 (15.3) 5,265,112 (20.6) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 706,187 (5.3) 264,709 (3.7) 28,589 (1.0) 999,485 (4.7) Market share 34.4 (+1.4) ― ― 48.7 (+1.7) Excl. minivehicles 686,822 (4.9) ― ― ― Market share 52.9 (+1.1) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan ○ 4,145,898 (24.1) 74,008 (111.3) 45,721 (26.5) 4,265,627 (25.0)

Toyota

Worldwide sales: First increase in 2 years;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 2 years;

Sales outside of Japan: First increase in 2 years

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: First increase in 2 years;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 2 years;

Sales outside of Japan: First increase in 2 years

Production Results Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production 4,081,437 (16.6) 605,621 (30.7) 81,777 (54.5) 4,768,835 (18.7) Production inside of Japan 1,395,274 (10.5) 389,068 (-2.4) 66,752 (39.7) 1,851,094 (8.3) Production outside of Japan 2,686,163 (20.0) 216,553 (234.9) 15,025 (191.7) 2,917,741 (26.4) Toyota Worldwide production: First increase in 2 years; Production inside of Japan: First increase in 2 years; Production outside of Japan: First increase in 3 years Consolidated Worldwide production: First increase in 2 years; Production inside of Japan: First increase in 2 years; Production outside of Japan: First increase in 3 years

Exports Results Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 869,427 (17.2) 0 (―) 32,255 (100.2) 901,682 (19.0) Toyota First increase in 2 years Consolidated First increase in 2 years

SOURCE: Toyota