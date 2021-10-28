Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for the first half (April-September) of FY2022

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for September 2021, as well as the cumulative total from January to September 2021 and the first half of fiscal year (from April to September 2021), including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
September 2021
Sales Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|700,122(-16.4)
|47,916(-26.9)
|13,785(-0.4)
|761,823(-16.9)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|95,035(-36.5)
|33,551(-41.7)
|5,905(-7.8)
|134,491(-37.1)
|Market share
|29.8(-2.0)
|―
|―
|42.2(-3.3)
|Excl. minivehicles
|92,594(-37.0)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|45.0(-5.0)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|605,087(-12.0)
|14,365(80.4)
|7,880(5.9)
|627,332(-10.7)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: First decrease in 13 months;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in 12 months;
Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in 10 months
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: First decrease in 12 months;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in 12 months;
Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in 10 months
Production Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide production
|512,765(-39.1)
|75,480(-37.9)
|15,517(48.4)
|603,762(-38.0)
|Production inside of Japan
|136,750(-55.3)
|29,173(-68.2)
|12,990(34.2)
|178,913(-56.1)
|Production outside of Japan
|376,015(-29.9)
|46,307(56.1)
|2,527(224.8)
|424,849(-25.0)
Toyota
Worldwide production: Second consecutive month of decrease;
Production inside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decrease;
Production outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated
Worldwide production: Second consecutive month of decrease;
Production inside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decrease;
Production outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decrease
Exports Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Exports
|79,444(-55.2)
|0(―)
|5,838(52.0)
|85,282(-52.9)
Toyota
Second consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated
Second consecutive month of decrease
Unit Vehicles: Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicles + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
For January to September 2021
Sales Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|7,312,209(20.3)
|547,504(8.8)
|113,669(9.8)
|7,973,382(19.3)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|1,162,274(6.4)
|442,903(3.3)
|45,845(-0.2)
|1,651,022(5.3)
|Market share
|33.4(+1.3)
|―
|―
|47.4(+1.3)
|Excl. minivehicles
|1,134,008(6.0)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|51.9(+1.8)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|6,149,935(23.4)
|104,601(40.5)
|67,824(17.9)
|6,322,360(23.6)
Production Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Worldwide production
|6,334,535(15.6)
|973,574(15.6)
|121,496(29.2)
|7,429,605(15.8)
|Production inside of Japan
|2,190,050(6.2)
|656,747(-0.4)
|99,093(24.8)
|2,945,890(5.2)
|Production outside of Japan
|4,144,485(21.2)
|316,827(73.7)
|22,403(53.1)
|4,483,715(24.0)
Exports Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Exports
|1,328,495(8.8)
|0(―)
|48,329(60.5)
|1,376,824(10.1)
For April to September 2021
Sales Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|4,852,085(21.0)
|338,717(16.6)
|74,310(15.3)
|5,265,112(20.6)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|706,187(5.3)
|264,709(3.7)
|28,589(1.0)
|999,485(4.7)
|Market share
|34.4(+1.4)
|―
|―
|48.7(+1.7)
|Excl. minivehicles
|686,822(4.9)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|52.9(+1.1)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|○
|4,145,898(24.1)
|74,008(111.3)
|45,721(26.5)
|4,265,627(25.0)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: First increase in 2 years;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 2 years;
Sales outside of Japan: First increase in 2 years
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: First increase in 2 years;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 2 years;
Sales outside of Japan: First increase in 2 years
Production Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide production
|4,081,437(16.6)
|605,621(30.7)
|81,777(54.5)
|4,768,835(18.7)
|Production inside of Japan
|1,395,274(10.5)
|389,068(-2.4)
|66,752(39.7)
|1,851,094(8.3)
|Production outside of Japan
|2,686,163(20.0)
|216,553(234.9)
|15,025(191.7)
|2,917,741(26.4)
- Toyota
- Worldwide production: First increase in 2 years;Production inside of Japan: First increase in 2 years;Production outside of Japan: First increase in 3 years
- Consolidated
- Worldwide production: First increase in 2 years;Production inside of Japan: First increase in 2 years;Production outside of Japan: First increase in 3 years
Exports Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Exports
|869,427(17.2)
|0(―)
|32,255(100.2)
|901,682(19.0)
- Toyota
- First increase in 2 years
- Consolidated
- First increase in 2 years
○ shows a record high for first half of fiscal year (April – September)
SOURCE: Toyota