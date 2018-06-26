Toyota rolls out new Corolla Sport

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announces the launch of the new Corolla Sport in Japan at Toyota Corolla dealers nationwide. An Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) Corolla is scheduled for release in August.
- Hybrid G “Z” (options shown)
With the advent of a new mobility society, the automotive industry is changing significantly. The new Corolla Sport makes its debut as a first-generation connected car, connecting people, communities, and cars, while offering individually tailored services for safety, security, comfort, and convenience. The Corolla Sport is not just a means of transportation; it offers a brand new relationship between people and cars.
The Corolla Sport, faithful to its name, adopts a sporty design. As a global sports car backed by a total of one million kilometers of test driving in five continents, anyone in the world can enjoy driving it, whatever the environment.
The first-generation Corolla was developed with the passion to pave the way for a motorized society in Japan. Debuting in 1966 with the concept of ‘mobilizing Japan,’ the Corolla marks its 52nd anniversary this year. Today, Corolla has become a globally loved car, with longtime strong sales, boasting a total of over 46 million vehicle sales*3 in more than 150 countries and regions. Yoshiki Konishi, the chief engineer in charge of development, explains: “The Corolla has changed with the times. The new Corolla Sport continues the Corolla ‘fun to drive’ DNA and integrates connected functions toward the future of mobility. I want people to experience both the history and the future woven by the Corolla when they drive it.”
Leading the way as a first-generation connected car and the 12th generation Corolla, the long awaited Corolla Sport, first unveiled in New York in March 2017, is now available in Japan, offering a brand new relationship between cars and people as a straightforward car for a new generation.
In Toyota Corolla dealerships nationwide, customers can enjoy events that connect with the Corolla Sports name, such as e-sports experience.
Sales Outline
-
- Sales outlets
- Toyota Corolla dealers across Japan
-
- Monthly sales target for Japan
- 2,300 units
-
- Reveal event at dealers
- Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8
Assembly Plant
Tsutsumi Plant, Toyota Motor Corporation
Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices
|Engine
|Transmission
|Driveline
|Price*4
(Japanese yen)
|“Z”
|THS II with reduction gear
(2ZR-FXE 1.8liter)
|Front-wheel drive
|◎2,689,200
|Hybrid G
|2,527,200
|“X”
|2,419,200
|“Z”
|8NR-FTS
(1.2 liter turbo)
|Super CVT-i
(with 10-speed sport sequential shiftmatic)
|Front-wheel drive
|2,419,200
|G
|2,257,200
|“X”
|2,138,400
|“Z”
|Four-wheel-drive
|2,613,600
|G
|2,451,600
|“X”
|2,332,800
- THS II
- TOYOTA Hybrid System II
- Super CVT-i
- Super Continuously Variable Transmission-intelligent
*1Data Communication Module
*2Toyota New Global Architecture. Toyota’s company-wide global program to structurally transform automobile design. The goal of TNGA is to dramatically improve the basic performance and marketability of Toyota vehicles by redeveloping powertrain units and vehicle platforms and reconceiving overall vehicle optimization
*3As of the end of May 2018 according to Toyota Motor Corporation
*4Includes consumption tax, does not include recycling fees. Different pricing applies for Hokkaido and Okinawa.
Vehicle Outline
- Connected services
- The new Corolla Sport comes with DCM as standard and the T-Connect Service can be used in all vehicles.
- Customer safety and security services such as HELPNET and e-Care, as well as services that improve driving life comfort, such as Toyota’s Operator Service*5, are offered.
- LINE My Car Account for setting destinations with the Corolla Sport or smartphone applications, and MyTOYOTA Drive Diagnosis to check safety/eco-driving level via smartphones will be launched.
Main connected services
|Service
|Description
|Safety &
Security
|e-Care Driving Guidance
|Drivers receive guidance from the Call Center (or dealer) when warning lights are activated based on information transmitted from the vehicle.
|e-Care Health Check Report
|Drivers can use their smartphones to check the engine oil level, smart key battery level/condition, or whether warning lights are activated. Based on vehicle data, drivers can also receive maintenance guidance from dealers.
|Connected Maintenance Package
|Offers maintenance at optimal timing based on vehicle data (mileage) in addition to periodic inspections.
|MyTOYOTA for T-Connect
|Driving Diagnosis*5
|Based on driving tendencies, characteristics are automatically diagnosed from the perspectives of eco-driving. Scores and guidance are transmitted to the driver’s smartphone.
|My Car Security
(Remote confirmation)
|Drivers can use their smartphones to check whether doors are open, hazard lights are on, the auto alarm is on, and more.
|HELPNET® (new)*6
(Connected to the air bag)
|Dedicated operators connect drivers with the police or fire department when an accident or sudden illness occurs. If the air bags are activated, HELPNET®automatically connects to an operator. D-Call Net®*7makes decisions based on vehicle data on whether to call for a medical helicopter based on level of seriousness.
|Comfort /
Convenience
|Operator Service*5
|Dedicated operators handle various requests such as destination setting in navigation systems.
|Agent*5
(Voice recognition service)
|Destination setting, news, and weather searches can be performed with voice commands.
|LINE My Car Account*5
|Drivers can set navigation destinations with the LINE app chat function and obtain useful information during travel such as fuel levels and weather.
*5Dealer option T-Connect navigation system is required.
*6Resgistered trademark of Japan Mayday Service Co., Ltd.
*7Registered trademark of the certified nonprofit organization Emergency Medical Network of Helicopter and Hospital.
For details, please refer to http://www.hemnet.jp/.
- Stylish and sporty exterior styling and sophisticated, high-quality interior
- The TNGA platform creates an athletic and broad silhouette with a low center of gravity. The expanded tread and wide tires demonstrate a powerful stance.
- The new symbolic front emblem (Japanese Corolla only) uses the letter “C” for Corolla and three corollas (garlands) as its motif.
- The front emphasizes a wide aerodynamic style with a low hood and sharp-looking headlights flowing from the upper grille. A dynamic shape and style radiate from the side to the rear.
- Customizable with eight exterior colors, including the newly developed Oxide Bronze Metallic, alongside the existing Scarlet Metallic, and Cyan Metallic.
- Hybrid G “Z” (options shown)
- The TNGA platform lowers the height of the instrument panel and opens up the interior. The spacious interior is decorated with coordinated silver accessories and black panels.
- Futuristic meters, including a centrally located 7-inch TFT*8 multi-information display, are skillfully employed.
- The newly developed sporty bucket seats*9 with enhanced side bolsters for added support complement the design.
*8Thin Film Transistor. Standard on G “Z”, Hybrid G “Z”.
*9Standard on G “Z”, Hybrid G “Z”
- Quality driving, premium ride comfort, and unparalleled quietness
Powertrain
- Mounted with a hybrid system that balances both outstanding fuel efficiency of 34.2 kilometers*10 per liter (fuel efficiency in JC08 test cycle driving) and the fun of driving.
Main hybrid system specifications
|Engine
|Model
|2ZR-FXE
|Displacement
|(liters)
|1.797
|Max. output
|(kW[PS]/rpm)
|72 [98]/5,200
|Max. torque
|(N･m[kgf･m]/rpm)
|142 [14.5]/3,600
|Motor
|Max. output
|(kW[PS])
|53 [72]
|Max. torque
|(N･m[kgf･m])
|163 [16.6]
|Entire system*
|(kW[PS])
|90 [122]
|Battery
|Nickel-metal hydride
*Output as an engine and motor system; based on Toyota calculations
- Direct-injection turbo engine delivers powerful acceleration and generates maximum torque over a wide rpm range from low speeds.
Turbo engine main specifications
|Engine
|Model
|8NR-FTS
|Displacement
|(liters)
|1.196
|Max. output
|(kW[PS]/rpm)
|85 [116]/5,200-5,600
|Max. torque
|(N･m[kgf･m]/rpm)
|185 [18.9]/1,500-4,000
- A circular framed structure captures the body openings. The highly rigid body delivers a high quality and stable driving experience.
- The suspension uses a MacPherson Strut suspension for the front and double wishbone suspension for the rear. Newly developed absorbers underwent 600 tests using different combinations of oils and components to achieve a comfortable drive and responsive steering.
- The Corolla Sport is the first Toyota brand front-engine front-drive vehicle in Japan using Linear-solenoid-type AVS*11. Linear-solenoid-type AVS instantly adjusts the damping force for each wheel according to road surface and driving conditions to deliver a comfortable and luxurious drive on any road surface condition.
- Easy handling, ranked top in the C-segment hatchback class, supported by a 5.1-meter*12minimum turning radius.
- Gasoline turbo and CVT vehicles feature 10-speed sport sequential shiftmatic mode for a fun drive.
- Drive mode select allows drivers to select the best driving mode based on the driving conditions and their individual preferences. Multiple driving modes increase excitement.
- Enhancement of advanced preventive safety equipment
- The second-generation preventive safety package Toyota Safety Sense comes as standard in all Corolla Sport models. Toyota Safety Sense includes: a pre-collision safety system that detects pedestrians (day and night) and bikes (day) to help prevent collisions and mitigate damage; dynamic Radar Cruise Control with full-speed range that supports driving behind another car; Lane Tracing Assist (LTA*13) that enhances steering so cars can remain centered in the same lane when using the radar cruise control; Automatic High Beam (AHB*14) that changes between high beam and low beam headlights; and Road Sign Assist (RSA*15) that displays road signs recognized by the camera on the display so that drivers do not miss them.
- The intelligence clearance sonar and the rear cross traffic auto brake that senses cars approaching from the rear-left to rear-right, and helps minimize possible damage, help prevent potential collisions within parking spaces.
*10Hybrid G, Hybrid G “X” only
*11AVSAdaptive Variable Suspension system. Option for G “Z”, Hybrid G “Z”.
*1215 and 16 inch tire only. 5.3m for 1.8 inch tire and 4WD.
*13LTALane Tracing Assist
*14AHBAutomatic High Beam
*15RSARoad Sign Assist