Toyota rolls out new Corolla Sport

With the advent of a new mobility society, the automotive industry is changing significantly. The new Corolla Sport makes its debut as a first-generation connected car, connecting people, communities, and cars, while offering individually tailored services for safety, security, comfort, and convenience. The Corolla Sport is not just a means of transportation; it offers a brand new relationship between people and cars.

The Corolla Sport, faithful to its name, adopts a sporty design. As a global sports car backed by a total of one million kilometers of test driving in five continents, anyone in the world can enjoy driving it, whatever the environment.

The first-generation Corolla was developed with the passion to pave the way for a motorized society in Japan. Debuting in 1966 with the concept of ‘mobilizing Japan,’ the Corolla marks its 52nd anniversary this year. Today, Corolla has become a globally loved car, with longtime strong sales, boasting a total of over 46 million vehicle sales*3 in more than 150 countries and regions. Yoshiki Konishi, the chief engineer in charge of development, explains: “The Corolla has changed with the times. The new Corolla Sport continues the Corolla ‘fun to drive’ DNA and integrates connected functions toward the future of mobility. I want people to experience both the history and the future woven by the Corolla when they drive it.”

Leading the way as a first-generation connected car and the 12th generation Corolla, the long awaited Corolla Sport, first unveiled in New York in March 2017, is now available in Japan, offering a brand new relationship between cars and people as a straightforward car for a new generation.

In Toyota Corolla dealerships nationwide, customers can enjoy events that connect with the Corolla Sports name, such as e-sports experience.