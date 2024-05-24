The next chapter of electrified mobility: discover Nissan e-POWER at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024

Nissan showcases e-POWER technology at MAEPS Serdang

As an innovator and pioneer of electric vehicles, Nissan is set to take another step in electrified mobility through the groundbreaking technology of e-POWER. Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd, the official distributor of Nissan vehicles in Malaysia, will showcase how e-POWER is going to excite visitors and car buyers during the Malaysia Autoshow 2024, to be held from 22nd May to 26th May 2024 at MAEPS Serdang, Selangor.

The e-POWER drive system is a technology unique to Nissan, it utilises a petrol engine and Lithium-ion battery to power an electric motor – the electric motor solely drives the wheels. It responds similarly to an electric car, providing instant torque and also has lower tailpipe emissions and running costs compared to a traditional combustion engine, but without the need to plug in. In addition to the petrol engine, e-POWER also uses regenerative braking to help keep the battery topped up.

In unveiling e-POWER at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024, Khoo Cheng Pah, Chief Executive Officer of Edaran Tan Chong Motor remarked, “The transformation which the automotive industry is currently undergoing presents unique challenges and opportunities. Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have no doubt captured the attention of consumers, but there are barriers to adoption in large numbers. As the first automotive brand to mass produce electric vehicles with the Nissan LEAF, a model which ETCM introduced back in 2013, we are ready to embark on the another step in electrifying mobility for Malaysians through e-POWER.”

“The intelligent proposition of e-POWER combines the best attributes of different drive systems – the fun-to-drive characteristics of an EV, the freedom from never having to charge the car and the savings of an ultra-efficient petrol-powered vehicle. Nissan vehicles powered by e-POWER constantly rank amongst the best-selling cars in Japan, coveted for their invigorating drive, efficiency and refinement, minus the drawbacks associated with EV ownership. We are optimistic that Malaysians will come to the same conclusion when we launch our first e-POWER in the second half of this year,” added Khoo.

What’s e-POWER and how it works

Nissan e-POWER is an innovative and award-winning electric-drive powertrain that integrates an internal combustion engine with an electric motor. Since the engine is only utilised to generate electricity, the wheels are 100% driven by a high-output motor. Just like an EV, e-POWER offers an immediate throttle response as an electric motor can generate maximum torque instantaneously. The Nissan e-POWER electrified powertrain earned the accolade of “Technology of the Year” from the Automotive Researchers & Journalists’ Conference of Japan (RJC) in 2021.

SOURCE: Nissan