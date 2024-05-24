GAC International launches Central Asia Export Base and delivers 1000 units for eco mobility project in Tajikistan

On May 22, 2024, GAC International and ECO Taxi, CJSC successfully held the "Intelligent Driving Without Boundaries, Journeying the Silk Road Together" event, marking the launch of GAC’s Central Asia Export Base and the delivery ceremony of vehicles for the ECO Mobility Project in Tajikistan

On May 22, 2024, GAC International and ECO Taxi, CJSC (hereinafter referred to as “ECO”) successfully held the “Intelligent Driving Without Boundaries, Journeying the Silk Road Together” event, marking the launch of GAC’s Central Asia Export Base and the delivery ceremony of vehicles for the ECO Mobility Project in Tajikistan. Attendees included leaders from Guangdong Province and Kashgar region, ECO Manager Oliver Olimov, GAC International Deputy General Manager Dai Binzheng, GAC AION Deputy General Manager Zheng Chunqi, and GAC Commerce Deputy General Manager Lu Weicong.

The ceremony celebrated the official inauguration of the GAC Central Asia Export Base, symbolizing a significant milestone in GAC’s international expansion of new energy vehicles. This was followed by the vehicle delivery ceremony for the ECO Mobility Project, where GAC International officially handed over 1,000 AION Y vehicles to ECO, offering Tajikistan citizens a new, green, and intelligent transportation option.

ECO Manager Oliver Olimov stated, “The delivery of 1,000 AION Y vehicles for the ECO Mobility Project not only represents a large-scale procurement of new energy vehicles but also underscores our firm commitment to green travel and sustainable development. In the future, we will continue to collaborate with GAC International to explore and implement more green mobility possibilities.”

GAC International Deputy General Manager Dai Binzheng commented, “Today’s delivery of 1,000 AION Y vehicles to ECO marks a significant milestone in our partnership. This is GAC International’s first formal export of vehicle models to Tajikistan, and we look forward to working closely with ECO and all stakeholders to promote more new energy collaborations and jointly advance the era of sustainable development.”

As part of its internationalization strategy, GAC International is actively building its channel network in Tajikistan, steadily advancing both retail and large client businesses to bring high-quality, technologically innovative vehicle models to more Tajikistan consumers. Future plans include establishing a subsidiary in Uzbekistan to extend reach in the Tajikistan market, forming a regional synergy to strengthen brand development and sales operations. Looking ahead, GAC International aims to seize overseas opportunities, vigorously expanding into the Central Asian new energy vehicle market, leveraging the Kashgar Shufu County Export Base to drive and promote more high-quality new energy vehicles in the region.

SOURCE: GAC