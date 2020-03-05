Toyota opens pre-sales reservation service for the new GR Yaris

Pre-sales will commence from 10:00 CET on March 5. Customers in selected European markets will be able to register their interest via an online platform, offline contact methods and by contacting their local Toyota retailer. Those who sign up will be given priority access to purchase a car, with first deliveries expected towards the end of 2020.

Developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing in partnership with Tommi Mäkinen Racing, the GR Yaris is the performance flagship of the all-new Yaris range. Powered by a 261 DIN hp 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine it is expected to offer 0-100 km/h acceleration in less than 5.5 seconds. Its performance, lightweight construction, dynamic balance and new GR-FOUR intelligent all-wheel drive system are key to its role as the road-going basis of a future Toyota World Rally Championship competition car.

Depending on local strategy, the GR Yaris will be launched in a single, high-specification grade, but customers will be able choose from two option packs – Circuit and Convenience – to tailor their car for focused, high-speed driving or more comfort-oriented road performance. Details of equipment features will be announced at a later date.

Toyota has confirmed launch prices for the GR Yaris starting from 33,200€ in Germany, key sports car market. Variations for taxes and other local factors may apply in other European markets.

SOURCE: Toyota