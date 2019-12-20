Toyota Motor Europe launches the Toyota Startup Awards to find most innovative solutions to improve Mobility for All

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) and Business school ISDI, through ISDI Accelerator, have created the Toyota Startup Awards. This competition targets inclusive mobility companies that offer innovative solutions empowering people with a physical impairment to move around more freely and facilitating their daily life. Eight startups will be invited to attend 4YFN in Barcelona from 24 to 26 February 2020 to exhibit their products or services in the Toyota stand and participate in a pitch competition in front of a specialised panel of jurors selected by TME. The winners will be awarded a fast track to the Toyota Accelerator Program.

Interested startups can apply between December 20 and January 26. One of the main criteria is that applicants must focus on the following three fields:

Socially inclusive mobility: Mobility solutions that are created to meet the unfulfilled mobility needs of people with a physical impairment, elderly and children, as well as people living in suburban areas.

Accessibility: Provide innovative approaches that increase the accessibility to mobility solutions and thereby enable a “Mobility for All” future.

Disruptive Mobility: Development of new products, services, tools, technologies and / or disruptive business models that can contribute to a “Mobility for All” future.

A jury formed by experts from TME and ISDI Accelerator will choose among the applications a maximum of eight projects that will become finalists for the Toyota Startup Awards and join Toyota at 4YFN. The selected startups will benefit from:

Free booth space in Toyota’s stand at 4YFN during the three days of the event to showcase their innovative product or solution.

in Toyota’s stand at 4YFN during the three days of the event to showcase their innovative product or solution. An exclusive time slot on the Toyota stage at 4YFN to pitch their solution.

on the Toyota stage at 4YFN to pitch their solution. Exposure to event visitors, investors and Toyota executives.

to event visitors, investors and Toyota executives. Access to MWC Barcelona on Thursday 27 February 2020 for their startup team.

on Thursday 27 February 2020 for their startup team. Accommodation during the 4YFN event for two members of the startup team.

during the 4YFN event for two members of the startup team. The opportunity to win a fast track to the Toyota Accelerator Program that will offer training, mentoring, brokerage with private investors as well as potential future collaboration with TME.

The winners of the Toyota Startup Awards will be announced by Toyota on the main stage of 4YFN on 25 February 2020.

Toyota’s “Start Your Impossible” global corporate story conveys the message that when people are free to move, anything is possible. Toyota believes that mobility goes beyond cars; it is about overcoming limitations. In this spirit our mission is to provide freedom of movement for everyone. Our vision is to offer integrated mobility solutions to everyone, including those with physical impairments, ensuring a more open and inclusive society that allows people to challenge their potential.

Startups are invited to apply via the dedicated website: http://toyotastartupawards.com/

SOURCE: Toyota