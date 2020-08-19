Toyota Kirloskar Motor empowers 1 lakh people to fight against the spread of COVID-19

In its mission to help citizens fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been undertaking several initiatives. One such initiative is the distribution of health and hygiene kits through an employee led CSR program, Sanjeevini.

Under the Sanjeevini initiative, TKM distributed health and hygiene kits to 5,000 employees, each of whom took it upon themselves to distribute the kits to five families in their neighbourhoods in Bangalore urban and rural areas benefitting totally 25,000 families. The kits comprised sanitizer bottle, three-ply facemasks and hand-wash soap. The volunteering employees also created awareness on the safety precautions vital to contain the viral outbreak with special emphasis on maintaining health and hygiene in these times. The intention behind involving the employees was to propagate important hygiene practices and the use of masks to as many people as possible in their neighbourhoods.

Commenting on the successful completion of the initiative, Mr. Vikram Gulati, Country Head & Senior Vice President, External Affairs, Public Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility & Corporate Governance, TKM, said, “Since the onset of the pandemic, TKM has been proactively responding to the crisis according to the needs of the community as well as by supporting the Government efforts. The distribution of the health and hygiene kits carried out over the last one month is another such program aimed at empowering the community we live in. The idea for distribution of the kits stemmed from the view of safeguarding not just our employees but also the other families residing in their neighbourhoods. In all, 25,000 families or about 1,00,000 people were benefited by the health and hygiene kits. As a responsible corporate citizen, we will continue with such endeavours in the battle against the coronavirus spread.”

In the recent past, TKM has contributed INR 2 Crore to the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Relief Fund followed by the handing over of 3,000 Hazmat suits to the Government Health Volunteers in the state. About 3,500 essential kits, benefitting over 15,000 members were given to daily wage workers. TKM deployed 14 buses to support the health department in the state in addition to the distribution of sanitizers and masks to the state police. TKM also supported its supplier partner, Stump Schuele and Somappa Springs to ramp up its production of face shields from 275 to over 17,000 units per day.

Further, TKM handed over a Mobile Medical Unit to the Indian Institute of Science to help scale up COVID-19 testing in the state. TKM has also provided 45 thermal scanners, 45,000 hand sanitizers, 100 beddings, consumables for 100 patients, 20 sets of equipment such as intravenous stands, blood pressure monitors and safety gear including 12,000 examination gloves, 70,000 three-ply face masks and 7,500 N95 masks to the Health Department, Government of Karnataka and Bangalore police personnel. The company handed over 10 fumigation equipment to Victoria Hospital through Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and another 10 to the Town Municipal Corporation of Bidadi, Ramanagara District as per their requirements.

SOURCE: Toyota Kirloskar