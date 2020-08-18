Toyota backs hiyacar’s Bristol car sharing scheme with Yaris Hybrid fleet

Toyota is providing a fleet of 25 self-charging Yaris Hybrids to help launch a new car sharing initiative in Bristol.

It is providing the compact, urban-friendly cars in a partnership agreement with hiyacar, a peer-to-peer car rental business that is has already worked with successfully in London. Its involvement as a vehicle provider reflects how Toyota is exploring new mobility opportunities beyond traditional car ownership to help people access personal transport when and where they need it.

Since its launch as a car sharing scheme in 2016, hiyacar has grown to attract more than 100,000 members who can make use of vehicles in London and Brighton. It has chosen Bristol as the next centre for its service thanks to the city’s focus on sustainability and a growing demand for car-sharing as the UK eases out of its Covid-19 restrictions.

The Bristol scheme is being launched with the fleet of Toyota Yaris Hybrids. Their full hybrid system means they can run in slow-moving city traffic for short distances on electric power alone, with no emissions or fuel consumption. Unlike all-electric vehicles, they don’t have to be recharged and users don’t have to worry about the length of their journey.

In the interests of safety and hygiene, hiyacar has appointed a professional supplier to ensure all the cars are thoroughly sanitised after each booking.

Graeme Risby, CEO and co-founder of hiyacar, said: ‘‘By launching in Bristol, our goal is to connect drivers to a car, when and where they want it, in a sustainable way. For every car shared, 11 can be taken off the road and with Bristol’s drive for sustainability through community change, we’re hugely excited to see how we can work with the city, particularly with the support of our key partner, Toyota.”

Paula Cooper, Director ConsumerOne at Toyota (GB) said, “We have enjoyed a successful partnership with hiyacar, supporting with their London operation for just over a year. The expansion of the service into Bristol will build awareness of the benefits of using Toyota’s self-charging hybrid technology in city centres and help us as a business gain valuable insights into consumer responses and preferences around the concept of car sharing. This reflects how we are transitioning from our traditional role as a car maker to become a provider and enabler of all kinds of mobility.”

SOURCE: Toyota