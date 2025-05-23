Gartner KG and MAN sign framework agreement for 1200 trucks

MAN and Gartner KG renew 50-year partnership with framework agreement for up to 350 new vehicles per year until the end of 2028

MAN Truck & Bus and Austrian vehicle transport and logistics specialist Gartner KG are strengthening their long-standing collaboration with a new framework agreement. This covers the delivery of up to 1,200 MAN standard and high-volume semitrailer tractors by the end of 2028, with the first of these rolling into the Gartner fleet from summer 2025. The agreement provides for the delivery of up to 350 vehicles per year. With the new MAN PowerLion drivetrain, the MAN TGXs are particularly fuel-efficient and low in CO 2 emissions. On individual routes in Germany, Gartner is also already using the MAN eTGX battery-electric and therefore locally CO 2 -free drive.

“Our customer Gartner has been relying on MAN trucks for over 50 years. It is a great honor for us to continue and consolidate this proven partnership with this new agreement. The new framework agreement is also confirmation for us that MAN products meet the high demands that Gartner places on its vehicle fleet. We are very pleased to continue our cooperation,” says Friedrich Baumann, Executive Board Member for Sales & Customer Solutions at MAN Truck & Bus SE.

“This decades-long partnership with MAN is characterized by mutual trust, a high level of innovation in the vehicle product range and a constant focus on profitability. We look forward to continuing this partnership over the coming decades,” emphasizes Richard Gartner, CEO of Gartner Transport Holding.

The partnership between MAN and the family-run company Gartner KG is not limited to vehicle sales or customer service management. Gartner is also an important supplier that uses its wide-ranging logistics expertise to transport vehicles for MAN and provides numerous logistics and forwarding services. Over 80 percent of the Gartner KG fleet consists of MAN vehicles. The large number of vehicles that Gartner has acquired from MAN Austria in recent years is proof of the trusting cooperation: between 2018 and April 2025, MAN delivered a total of over 2,300 vehicles to Gartner.

MAN PowerLion: economical and environmentally friendly powerhouse

The new vehicles for Gartner will be equipped with the PowerLion driveline, which MAN presented at the IAA 2024. Its powerful heart is the new MAN D30 engine. Developed with the combined expertise of the TRATON GROUP, the 13-liter in-line six-cylinder engine offers unprecedented efficiency in the commercial vehicle world with its efficiency of over 50 percent. In combination with the MAN TipMatic 14 gearbox, which is also new and particularly easy to shift, and further improved aerodynamics, MAN TGX semitrailer tractors from model year 2025 offer further fuel and CO 2 savings of around five percent compared to the already very economical previous model year with the D26 engine. With a wide range of power outputs from 380 to 560 hp (2,100 to 2,800 Nm), the MAN D30 powerfully covers all operational requirements – especially for Gartner’s diverse transport tasks.

