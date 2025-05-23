Colwood becomes first municipality on Vancouver Island to deploy all-electric Rizon truck

City of Colwood is the first municipality on Vancouver Island to deploy a Rizon all-electric truck, integrating the e16M model into its municipal operations

The City of Colwood has become the first municipality on Vancouver Island to deploy a Rizon all-electric truck—an e16M model—marking a significant step in its commitment to sustainable operations.

The Class 4 medium-duty truck—upfitted with a dump body—will be integrated into Colwood’s municipal wellness and public works services. The vehicle supports a broader initiative to reduce fleet emissions while maintaining dependable day-to-day performance across city operations.

“Colwood’s adoption of a Rizon truck is a great example of how local governments can lead the charge toward zero-emission transportation,” said Andreas Deuschle, Global Head of Rizon Truck. “We are proud to support municipalities like Colwood as they take real action to build healthier, more sustainable communities through innovative fleet choices.”

The delivery caps a busy month for Rizon, which also completed handovers in Vancouver and Quebec.

Demand for zero-emission solutions

Rizon Truck launched in Canada in 2024 to help meet the demand for zero-emission vehicles as the government aims for net-zero emissions by 2050. The Canadian government has established an incentive program to encourage fleets to electrify, prompting companies and municipalities to explore sustainable fleet options for improved environmental performance and operational efficiency.

EV incentives

Rizon trucks qualify for the Canadian government’s Incentives for Medium- and Heavy-Duty-Zero-Emission-Vehicles (iMHZEV) program, which has been in effect since 2022. A Rizon truck will qualify for approximately $75,000 at the point of sale under this program.

Rizon trucks may qualify for additional provincial incentives of up to $75,000 in B.C.

Rizon dealer network across Canada

Rizon’s current network of dealers in Canada includes nine locations across British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec with plans to expand to other locations in the near future.

Rizon Truck Canada

Rizon trucks are distributed in Canada exclusively by RIZON Truck Canada, a leading zero-emission truck distributor. RIZON Truck Canada is based in Surrey, BC, and is a subsidiary of Velocity Vehicle Group, one of the largest full-service commercial truck dealerships in North America, and one of the most experienced electric truck dealers in the world.

*As of October 2023 under standard testing conditions with 50% payload. The range may vary based on environment, conditions, battery health/charge level, recuperation usage, road traffic/profile, and style of driving.

