Toyota announces results for May 2018

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for May 2018, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

May 2018 Key Points (year-on-year)

Production in Japan

Toyota

– Eighth consecutive month of increase

Daihatsu

– Decreased

Hino

– Eighth consecutive month of increase

Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino

– First increase in two months

Sales in Japan

Toyota

– Decreased

– Lexus vehicle sales totaled 4,116 units (56.6% increase)

– Minivehicle sales totaled 3,241 units (52% increase)

– 45.6 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (2.9 percentage point decrease)

– 29.8 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.7 percentage point decrease)

Daihatsu

– First decrease in fourteen months

– Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 42,300 units (8.8% decrease); first decrease in five months

– 31.1% share of minivehicle market (3.2 percentage point decrease)

Hino

– Second consecutive month of increase

– Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,600 units (32.2% increase); second consecutive month of increase

– 40.5% share of the truck market (6.4 percentage point increase)

Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino

– First decrease in two months

– 43.2% share of market including minivehicles (2.4 percentage point decrease)

Exports

Toyota

– First decrease in eight months; due to decreased exports to North America and Africa

Daihatsu

– There have been no exports for Daihatsu since May 2017.

Hino

– Fourth consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America, Latin

America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa

Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino

– Tenth consecutive month of increase

Production Outside of Japan

Toyota

– First decrease in two months; due to decreased production in North America, Europe, and Australia

Daihatsu

– Fifth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Indonesia

Hino

– Eleventh consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Asia

Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino

– Second consecutive month of increase; record high for May

About Toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.