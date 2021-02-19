Toyota: Activities report of Hydrogen Utilization Study Group in Chubu

The Hydrogen Utilization Study Group in Chubu, of which Toyota is a member, has conducted concrete studies with the aim of creating a large-scale demand for hydrogen and building a supply chain for stable hydrogen utilization in the Chubu region, since its launch in March 2020.

Since its establishment, the Group has calculated potential demand of hydrogen in various industrial sectors in the Chubu region, considered possibilities of realizing a hydrogen supply chain from import terminals to end users in the Chubu region, and verified switchable hydrogen costs.

The Group has published a report: “Summary of Activities for Hydrogen Utilization in Chubu in 2030”.

SOURCE: Toyota