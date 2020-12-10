Toyoda Gosei starts operation of high pressure hydrogen tanks for FCVs at Inabe plant in Japan

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has conducted a line-off ceremony at the Inabe Plant in Inabe, Mie Prefecture, Japan for the production of high pressure hydrogen tanks, a crucial component of fuel cell vehicles (FCVs). Mie Governor Eikei Suzuki, Inabe Mayor Yasushi Hioki, Toyota Motor Corporation Motomachi Plant Manager Masamichi Okada and others were invited to the ceremony and Toyoda Gosei executives and employees attended.

The Inabe Plant started producing high pressure hydrogen tanks in November for the new MIRAI, which was launched by Toyota Motor Corporation in December 2020. Production capacity at the plant will continue to be built up gradually to meet growth in demand with the expected increase in number of FCV models.

Outline of Inabe Plant

Name： Toyoda Gosei Inabe Plant Location： 6-1 Fujigaoka, Fujiwaracho, Inabe, Mie Pref., Japan Products： High pressure hydrogen tanks and other products Area： Land approx. 130,000m2, Buildings approx. 21,000m2 Employees： Approx. 100 Environmental equipment： Solar energy panels 1,600kW

(scheduled to be installed on March 2021)

Wind power generation 5kW × 2

Hydrogen fuel cell power generation 3.5kW

Geothermal heating and cooling system

LED lighting (entire plant)

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei