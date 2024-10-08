Top marks for the Audi Q6 e-tron in terms of safety

The Audi Q6 e-tron shines with the top rating of “five stars” and “Best in Class” for child safety in the Euro NCAP test

The renowned European consumer protection organization Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) has awarded the Audi Q6 e-tron the top rating of “five stars”. The vehicle was assessed in the categories “protection of adult occupants”, “child safety”, “protection of vulnerable road users”, and “assistance systems available as standard” and achieved excellent results in all test categories.

The testers from Euro NCAP rated the “protection of adult occupants” at 91 percent, which is almost full marks and offers optimal protection. For the first time in an Audi model, “post-crash functions” (including rescue data sheets for emergency services and e-call) were assessed, with the Audi Q6 e-tron scoring very well.

With a rating of 92 percent in the child safety category, the Audi Q6 e-tron model family is currently “Best in Class” among all vehicles tested so far in 2023 and 2024. Features that go beyond requirements and consumer protection also contribute to this. For example, the Q6 e-tron is one of the few models in the vehicle segment to have three “i-Size seats”, two in the rear and one in the front passenger seat. “i-Size” is a European safety standard for child seats that was introduced in 2013 and ensures unrestricted compatibility between child seat and vehicle. The front passenger seat in the Q6 e-tron is equipped with automatic deactivation of the front passenger airbag for rear-facing child seats; the car virtually “comprehends” when it must turn them off. The restraint systems have been further improved for use with child seats and offer optimal protection for children of all sizes.

Vehicle safety is a top priority at Audi, where 220 experts carry out more than 1,000 complex crash tests as well as around 20,000 virtual accident simulations every year and are constantly working on new safety functions.

The NCAP test results apply not only to the Audi Q6 SUV e-tron presented in March, but also to the Sportback variant, which will be launched on the market in 2025, and the respective S models. On October 14, Audi will present the Sportback version of the Q6 e-tron family to the world for the first time at the 2024 Paris Motor Show.

SOURCE: Audi