TomTom Telematics named Europe’s largest provider of fleet management solutions for third year running

TomTom Telematics has been recognised as the largest provider of fleet management solutions in Europe for the third successive year by market analyst firm Berg Insight.

The declaration was made in the recently published 12th edition of the Berg Insight Fleet Management in Europe report.

“The European fleet management market has continued its rapid growth in 2017, driven by an increasing understanding of the business benefits the connected vehicle can bring to organizations,” said Johan Fagerberg, CEO at Berg Insight.

“TomTom Telematics has been very successful at capitalizing on this and has experienced solid revenue growth year-on-year, outpacing its competition. The company’s innovative telematics solutions have been instrumental in helping grow its subscriber base over the past few years and it now has twice as many subscribers as the closest competitor.”

Thomas Schmidt, Managing Director at TomTom Telematics, added: “TomTom Telematics continues to build on its enviable reputation as a trusted fleet management partner with specialist solutions to help businesses of all sizes, across all industry sectors, reduce costs and optimise their operations.”

“This achievement is testament to the power of WEBFLEET and our secure, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified, telematics service platform. As we continue to raise the bar in market-leading, innovative technology, our commitment to the very highest standards of service and customer support remains unwavering.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.