TomTom reports fourth quarter and full year 2017 results

Financial summary Q4 ‘17

Financial summary FY ‘17

Operational summary

Key figures

Change percentages and totals calculated before rounding.

This report includes the following non-GAAP measures: gross margin, EBIT (margin), EBITDA (margin), adjusted net result, adjusted EPS and net cash, which are further explained on page 14 of this report.

1 Earnings per fully diluted share count adjusted for acquisition-related expenses & gains, impairments and material restructuring and disposal costs on a post-tax basis.

2 As of the start of 2018, we have changed the name of our Licensing segment to Enterprise as it better reflects the nature of activities, customers and target markets.

TomTom‘s Chief Executive Officer, Harold Goddijn

“Our business continues to shift towards higher gross margins, better predictability due to longer term contracts and more upfront cash flows. Over 60% of our revenue is now coming from data, software and services. We are becoming a software technology company, with a leading position in connected car, fleet management and online location and navigation services.

As a result of significant wins in North America, Automotive order intake exceeded €400 million in 2017, a new record. We have over 800,000 cars connected to our fleet management platform. Our online location and navigation services will become part of Microsoft’s Azure platform in 2018.”

