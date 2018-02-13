TomTom chosen by Vinka to provide map and predictive traffic data for fleet optimization

TomTom (TOM2) has been chosen to power the Vinka fleet optimisation platform. TomTom will supply Vinka with map and predictive traffic data, along with its Online Maps API for Europe and North America. The Vinka platform takes fleet automatisation to the next level by bringing automatic ride sharing and route optimisation into the core of its operations. Vinka will leverage the scope and accuracy of TomTom data by capitalizing on location-aware traffic views to help optimize routes for fleets.

“Precision and global coverage of their map and traffic data were key factors in our decision to select TomTom,” says Peitsa Turvanen, CEO at Vinka. “Timeliness is paramount when it comes to fleet delivery. The use of TomTom map and traffic data positions Vinka as a trusted fleet solution provider.”

“We are proud to have been selected by Vinka,” explains Anders Truelsen, Managing Director of TomTom’s Enterprise Business. “We see this relationship as yet another example of how TomTom is transforming mobility across the world.”

