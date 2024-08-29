Continental to offer automated and continuous tread depth measurement for commercial vehicle tires

Continental offers automated tire tread depth measurements for the first time thanks to its new ContiConnect sensor generation. Fleet operators are now able to obtain precise and daily updated data on the rate of wear of their commercial vehicle tires. In conjunction with AI-based algorithms, upcoming tire services for individual commercial vehicles as well as entire fleets can be planned with precision. This increases the safety and efficiency of the fleet, saves costs and helps to reduce its CO2 emissions. The new tread depth measurement and the tire service planning complement Continental’s existing ContiConnect solution portfolio, which already includes data on tire pressure, temperature and mileage. Continental will present the new solutions to the public for the first time at the IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover from September 17 to 22. The market launch of the new ContiConnect solutions is planned for summer 2025. The company will also showcase in Hanover its two new ContiConnect Lite and Pro versions for customized fleet management.
“Our new tire sensor is a great all-rounder. It records tread depth accurately at all times, as well as tire pressure, temperature and mileage. With ContiConnect, our customers can always keep an eye on the condition of their tires and upcoming maintenance needs,” says Clarisa Doval, Head of Digital Solutions at Continental Tires. “We are the first to enter the market with a solution for measuring tread depth. In doing so, we are setting new standards. We offer our fleet customers an innovative technology that takes the efficiency and predictability of tire services to a new level,” she adds.
Optimized maintenance intervals, increased efficiency and greater sustainability
Continental determines the tread depth with a new generation of tire sensors and AI-based algorithms. The sensor measures changes in the radial acceleration of the tire. The more flexible the rubber of the tread, the shallower the tread depth. This data is used to draw conclusions about the changed rolling behavior of the tire and therefore about the tire wear. In turn, the AI utilizes the tire specifications and tire mileage, taking vehicle-specific factors into account. Based on these, it predicts the tread depth of the tire and the expected tire mileage.
In this way, Continental enables its customers to obtain a detailed overview of the current condition of the tires in their vehicle fleet. This means that fleet managers can efficiently plan tire maintenance or changes and coordinate them with the operating schedule and other upcoming service work such as vehicle inspections. Fixed maintenance intervals for tires or sudden interruptions to operations due to punctures are a thing of the past with ContiConnect. This increases the safety and efficiency of the fleet, saves costs and helps to reduce CO2 emissions. The number of manual tire inspections is also significantly reduced. ContiConnect thus provides an important building block for sustainable mobility by controlling the service life of tires and maximizing their safe use.
ContiConnect significantly reduces overall fleet costs
“Changing a tire too early results in unnecessary wear and higher costs. Changing it too late reduces safety and increases fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Our solution – the combination of the sensor tread depth measurement and our predictive models – enables fleets to further increase their efficiency and their sustainability,” says Clarisa Doval.
ContiConnect is a vital component of Continental’s “Lowest Overall Driving Costs” (LODC) consulting approach. The tire manufacturer is thus providing the transport industry with a powerful lever to withstand the growing cost pressure and further improve the sustainability of fleets.
The tire-related costs of a fleet are usually around two percent. However, tires have a significant impact on fuel, maintenance and repair costs, which can account for up to 50 percent of the total fleet operating costs. Premium tires, data-based service management and tire checks at the right time can significantly reduce the operating costs of a fleet.
Two new ContiConnect Lite and Pro versions for customized fleet management
Continental has structured its ContiConnect digital tire management into two clearly structured solutions. The aim is to provide even better support for fleet customers.
The entry-level solution is ContiConnect Lite, which is based on a mobile app. With this, the customers can gain an impression of the functionalities of the tire management system quickly. With almost no installation effort, they benefit from the many advantages of data-supported tire monitoring. The data from the tire sensors, such as air pressure and tire temperature, is transmitted via Bluetooth to the ContiConnect app on the smartphone. The driver can then, for example, check the condition of the tires before setting off.
ContiConnect Pro, in contrast, is a complete solution for digital tire management and predictive services. It offers a comprehensive overview of the tire condition of the fleet, including warnings, and displays the data in a web portal and an app. In addition to the precise data from the tire sensors, customers benefit from services such as automated warnings and recommendations on pressure, temperature, tread depth and due dates for necessary tire services and changes. This enables predictive maintenance for the vehicles and fundamentally optimizes tire management. ContiConnect Pro also provides information on the location and status of all vehicles and thus improves the processes within a fleet.
Continental consistently develops new business models and creates an entire ecosystem of smart, digital solutions for its premium tires. The tire manufacturer enters targeted development partnerships with customers and other technology companies. Through this approach, Continental’s Tires group sector aims to become a leader in service-oriented, digital solutions. Today, Continental already offers fleet customers a comprehensive range of tire services whenever and wherever they need them. This ensures significantly greater safety and productivity at lower costs.
