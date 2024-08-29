Continental to offer automated and continuous tread depth measurement for commercial vehicle tires

Continental offers automated tire tread depth measurements for the first time thanks to its new ContiConnect sensor generation. Fleet operators are now able to obtain precise and daily updated data on the rate of wear of their commercial vehicle tires. In conjunction with AI-based algorithms, upcoming tire services for individual commercial vehicles as well as entire fleets can be planned with precision. This increases the safety and efficiency of the fleet, saves costs and helps to reduce its CO 2 emissions. The new tread depth measurement and the tire service planning complement Continental’s existing ContiConnect solution portfolio, which already includes data on tire pressure, temperature and mileage. Continental will present the new solutions to the public for the first time at the IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover from September 17 to 22. The market launch of the new ContiConnect solutions is planned for summer 2025. The company will also showcase in Hanover its two new ContiConnect Lite and Pro versions for customized fleet management.

“Our new tire sensor is a great all-rounder. It records tread depth accurately at all times, as well as tire pressure, temperature and mileage. With ContiConnect, our customers can always keep an eye on the condition of their tires and upcoming maintenance needs,” says Clarisa Doval, Head of Digital Solutions at Continental Tires. “We are the first to enter the market with a solution for measuring tread depth. In doing so, we are setting new standards. We offer our fleet customers an innovative technology that takes the efficiency and predictability of tire services to a new level,” she adds.