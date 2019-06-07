TNO and Siemens put connected and automated driving in the fast lane

At the ITS European Conference in Eindhoven, June 3 -6, 2019, TNO and Siemens announced that Streetwise, TNO’s real-world scenario database for automated driving, can now be used in the Siemens simulation environment Simcenter Prescan. This enables faster validation of CAD systems by using real-world scenarios.

With conventional testing of CAD systems it is hard to tell if a system has been sufficiently tested. TNO’s StreetWise provides statistical characterisation of driving behaviour. This includes the probability of scenario classes and the variation within the scenario classes. In this way test engineers can calculate the real-world coverage of the testing and obtain an answer to the question: ‘Have I tested enough?

Connected and Automated Driving (CAD) technology is anticipated to be a key aspect for achieving a higher level of road safety. As CAD systems become increasingly integrated and complex, case-by-case physical testing of individual functions is no longer sufficient to ensure operational safety on the road. TNO’s StreetWise methodology has been developed to build and maintain a real-world scenario database, required for the simulation, testing and validation of CAD functions in virtual environments such as Simcenter Prescan.

Siemens Simcenter Prescan now enables the direct search and import of scenarios using the TNO’s StreetWise web API. Scenarios are imported using the open standard OpenSCENARIO. In this way, real-world scenarios become available for massive testing in the Siemens Simcenter tool environment. Using the test automation tooling HEEDS, testing can be narrowed down to critical ranges and system behaviour can be characterised.

This successful Proof of Concept with Siemens offers good prospects for the industry and the development of CAD systems.

SOURCE: TNO