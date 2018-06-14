TMC announces board member, executive, organizational and personnel changes

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces the appointment of new members to the board of directors, which was ratified today at TMC’s ordinary general shareholders’ meeting. After the meeting, the representative directors and directors with special titles were appointed at a meeting of the board of directors. Promotions to executive and changes to executives’ areas of responsibility and to personnel at the sub-executive managerial level were also implemented.

To survive in this era of profound transformation, TMC has been pursuing efforts that transcend practices of the past to speedily and boldly boost business innovation. These include advancing the traditional timing of major executive changes from April to January and positioning more people from both inside and outside the company with a high level of expertise.

The personnel changes made today, which were based on the principle of appointing the right people to the right positions, are aimed at thoroughly honing the Toyota Production System and TMC’s approach to cost reduction, which the company considers to be two of its strengths, and at fortifying TMC’s activities in the all-important Chinese market. Additionally, by making it possible for personnel at the sub-executive managerial level (division manager level) to be placed in positions responsible for overseeing in-house companies and operational groups, which were hitherto only overseen by personnel of executive rank, TMC aims to advance division manager level personnel development, including the selection of younger personnel, by increasing opportunities for such personnel to gain a mid-to-long-term perspective and a sense of ownership in their work, which are necessary for management.

Going forward, TMC intends to increase its flexibility for personnel assignment based on the principle of appointing the right people to the right positions, regardless of age or how long they have been with the company, and to further accelerate business innovation.