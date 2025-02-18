TIER IV conducts robotaxi pilot tests in Tokyo

TIER IV, the pioneering force behind the world’s first open-source software for autonomous driving, is proud to announce the successful completion of pilot tests of a robotaxi service in Tokyo as part of a phased approach to commercialization

TIER IV, the pioneering force behind the world’s first open-source software for autonomous driving, is proud to announce the successful completion of pilot tests of a robotaxi service in Tokyo as part of a phased approach to commercialization. The tests were conducted in Odaiba in November 2024 and in Nishi-Shinjuku in December 2024.

These initiatives mark a significant step toward integrating robotaxi services into Japan’s transport network, following TIER IV’s selection in August 2024 for a project led by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, aimed at promoting digital transformation in the mobility sector.

Pilot test overview

The tests demonstrated the process of introducing robotaxis by adapting and expanding existing operational design domains (ODDs) to accommodate new traffic environments. In-depth technical verifications for the broader deployment of robotaxis were also conducted. Featuring JPN TAXI vehicles equipped with TIER IV’s autonomous driving system, these vehicles were navigated through approximately 500 complex scenarios in Odaiba and Nishi-Shinjuku, including executing right and left turns at intersections and avoiding parked vehicles. A safety-first approach allowed operators to switch to manual control when scenarios exceeded the predefined ODDs as necessary. The outcomes confirmed the adaptability of ODDs in dense traffic conditions and identified critical technical challenges that must be addressed to enable autonomous driving across a wide range of routes.

In Odaiba, passengers interacted with the robotaxi by using voice commands to set their destination, and the vehicle navigated routes around Tokyo Teleport Station. Each ride averaged a distance of approximately 3 km, contributing to a total driving distance of around 354 km. Post-ride surveys were conducted to gather user feedback and identify potential improvements to enhance service quality.

In the streets of Nishi-Shinjuku, where pedestrian and vehicle density is high, passengers used a ride-hailing app to choose from seven destination options, and the vehicle navigated along designated routes. TIER IV also engaged with the Shinjuku Subcenter Area Environmental Improvement Committee and other stakeholders to discuss how to scale robotaxi operations in the area. This test was conducted with the support of the subsidy from the Shinjuku Station West Exit Area Parking Region Rules Operation Council. Each ride here averaged approximately 3 km, with a total accumulated driving distance of around 622 km.

Future steps

Moving forward, TIER IV will integrate the findings from these tests into its reference design for robotaxis, which will be shared with key players in the automotive industry. This will significantly lower the entry barrier for developing vehicles suitable for robotaxis, enabling automakers to enter the market. By 2027, TIER IV aims to establish a service model that facilitates the launch of robotaxi operations within three months in target regions by leveraging the reference design. The model has the potential to play an important role in advancing the nationwide deployment and integration of robotaxis across society.

SOURCE: TIER IV