Three is the magic number: Volán Buszpark places its trust in the Neoplan Tourliner

Hungarian transport company orders total of 104 NEOPLAN Tourliner over last three years

Delivery of the latest 43 coaches planned for end of May

Impressive combination of comfort, safety and cost-effectiveness

Buses and coaches are among the most widely used modes of public transport in Hungary, with large numbers of locals and tourists alike using them for local and long-haul trips. Volán Buszpark Ltd. has ordered 43 NEOPLAN Tourliner to give passengers even better service in the future, especially in the country’s transport hotspots. The modern coaches are due to be delivered in late May.

“This means that Volán Buszpark Ltd. has bought 104 new NEOPLAN buses in the past three years. We’re delighted that the company is placing its trust in us and continually modernising its fleet of vehicles with the Tourliner,” said Rudi Kuchta, Head of Product & Sales Bus and Speaker Business Area Bus at MAN Truck & Bus. In 2017, MAN Truck & Bus handed 30 NEOPLAN Tourliner over to the Hungarian transport company, with another 31 vehicles following in 2018. “Volán Buszpark wants to offer its passengers coaches that stand out due to having the highest levels of comfort and safety. But the drivers have also been taken into account: ergonomic and safe work places are enormously important for the company, as are issues of cost-effectiveness and sustainability. The NEOPLAN Tourliner meets all these requirements,” noted Martin Strier, Managing Director of MAN Truck & Bus in Hungary.

Starting in summer 2019, the 43 coaches will take locals and tourists to their destinations in the transport hotspots of south, east-central and mid-western Hungary. The vehicles meet Euro 6 emission standards and will be powered by a 460 hp (228 kW) MAN D2676 engine. The 12-speed MAN TipMatic semi-automatic gearbox delivers an efficient and especially quiet driving style. Each of the premium coaches can seat 50 passengers. And those on longer trips can rest assured that they will enjoy a comfortable and relaxed journey thanks to air conditioning, a coffee machine and WiFi availability. In addition, passengers can be kept perfectly up-to-date about their destination and arrival time due to the on-board unit, which includes a GPS-based driver information system.

But the NEOPLAN Tourliner also makes a strong impression when it comes to safety. Intelligent systems provide support to Volán Buszpark’s drivers in any driving situation. For instance, the vehicles are equipped with an Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (ASR), Lane Guard System (LGS) and Emergency Brake Assist (EBA). “It’s a key point for the company. Ultimately, passengers and drivers not only need to feel completely comfortable – they need to feel completely safe at all times,” Strier added.

SOURCE: MAN