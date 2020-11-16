The Renault Trucks D Wide 320 voted Sustainable Truck of the Year 2021

Renault Trucks has just received an award from the Italian magazine Vado e Torno, which each year awards a sustainable development prize to manufacturers of heavy goods and utility vehicles. The D Wide 320 was elected “Sustainable Truck of the Year 2021” in the Distribution category.

Every year, the Italian magazine Vado e Torno awards a sustainable development prize in three categories, Long Distance, Distribution and Utility Vehicles. The Renault Trucks D Wide 320 stood out in the Distribution category, winning the “Sustainable Truck of the Year 2021” award.

The jury, which acknowledged Renault Trucks’ expertise and experience in the highly competitive segment of medium tonnage vehicles, rewarded the D Wide 320 model for its versatility, efficiency and productivity:

“The performance of the Optidriver automated gearbox, combined with the efficiency of the Fuel Eco pack – which features the Optiroll freewheel function – ensures low fuel consumption and therefore very low pollutant emission levels. The Renault Trucks D Wide 320 is one of the most efficient vehicles to meet the requirements of regional transport and the pursuit of profitability among hauliers.”

“Last but not least, with its most recent D Wide, Renault Trucks has set the bar very high in terms of driver comfort”, summed up the jury, which also commended the improvements made by the manufacturer on this model in terms of driving comfort, visibility and safety.

SOURCE: Renault Trucks