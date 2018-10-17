As the growth in computing power drives ever-faster change and innovation, there is no standing still. This is the truth of Ops 4.0.

The Operations 4.0 podcast: More technology, more human

Moderator: In our first Ops 4.0 podcast, we welcome McKinsey partners Yogesh Malik (from the Washington DC office) and Rafael Westinner (from the Madrid office). Yogesh and Rafa are co-leading the global Ops 4.0 initiative. Today we are talking about two related topics—the importance of holistic, end-to-end approach in implementing 4.0 technologies and the people side. Welcome Yogesh and Rafa.

Yogesh Malik: Super. Thanks for having me. It’s a pleasure being here.

Rafael Westinner: Yes, thanks for having me, too.

Moderator: So how is Ops 4.0 different than Industry 4.0? We’ve heard a lot about digital analytics disrupting core manufacturing functions within a plant, but how does Ops 4.0 go beyond that to address the entire Ops value chain, including procurement, product development, supply chain, back-office support, field ops, and customer service?

Yogesh Malik: That’s a great question, and we get this all the time. Ops 4.0, Manufacturing 4.0, Industry 4.0, next-gen manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT)—a lot of different names—but one of the simplest ways to kind of think about this is: 1.0 was steam; 2.0 was the assembly line and mass-production techniques; 3.0 was when we started using a lot of robots in the assembly lines in manufacturing; and 4.0 is basically a cyberphysical world. That’s where both physical technologies and then cybertechnologies, like digital and analytics, combine to give us the power to create another 20 percent jump in productivity. That’s the big thing.

Now, this 20 percent productivity jump comes about not just because someone is doing this only within the four walls of a plant. When you look into a plant, you also look into how your materials are flowing into a plant, and sometimes how you are planning those materials also. So what we see in the best-in-class companies, they are looking at the value chain, and they are trying to solve the business challenges and business opportunities across the plant [and beyond, including] supply chain, sourcing.

And as an example, an equipment manufacturer identified $300 million worth of productivity improvement by using better data flows between design and manufacturing. They would not have gotten that opportunity if they focused only within four walls of manufacturing. But Rafa, you might have a couple of other exciting examples to share.

Rafael Westinner: Thanks, Yogesh. Actually, I think you are hitting the nail right on the head. I think what we see with Ops 4.0 is that it brings out the value when it breaks down the functional silos. It is about end-to-end integration, and the real productivity step-up actually comes when this is enabled. And just to give you an example that we’ve been working on, where the company really drove the impact by looking at the breakup of functional silos and enabling a collaboration across the value chain from manufacturing, supply chain, customer and service functions—I think this best illustrates it.

I’m talking here about a petrochemical company, and the angle that they were coming from was low satisfaction among their B2B customers. They also had the issues we always hear about with siloed organizations, where super-complex processes translated into being cash-constrained.

What we ended up doing together centered on creating a cross-functional team that was located in an agile studio. Starting from the point of view of the customer, they redesigned whole ordering system, automating it and simplifying it, and then they combined it with predictive algorithms that helped optimize the whole production-planning and scheduling process. They saw a 24-point lift in their key performance indicator (KPI), customer satisfaction. They also saw an improved margin of 2 to 3 percent.

This was all coming from the point of view of the customer, integrating and breaking down silos to enable the power of digital and analytics across the entire value chain, and then delivering impact not only in terms of customer satisfaction, but also bottom-line margin improvement.

Yogesh Malik: That’s a great example, Rafa. You know, starting with the business challenge of low customer satisfaction, putting the cross-functional team together, empowering that team with a lot of 4.0 technologies—analytics, digital—and then coming out with a very new business model or business process, which not only achieved the customer-satisfaction boost but also the productivity improvement. That’s a fantastic example.

Moderator: You both mentioned cross-functional teams. Would love to hear a little bit more about capability building and the people side of Ops 4.0. Yogesh and Rafa, how has capability building played a part in the Ops 4.0 success of your clients?

Rafael Westinner: Well for me, the people aspect is actually huge. We were just discussing in the previous question the temptation to be more technology-driven and systems-driven, matching technology to a problem rather than the other way around. Just as important as focusing on impact and value, I think, is focusing on people.

This touches how people work, their day-to-day work. Unless they are not only transformed [in how they work], but also motivated and engaged, [Operations 4.0] is never going to happen. [It’s so important] to be able to reach scalability […] and this is where people and the people aspect are just simply too large. It’s not only about technology, it’s about also making sure that people reinvent themselves, and for this, you need a lot of capability building; you need a lot of commitment from leadership [showing] that this is important. The willingness must be there [to demonstrate] that the company will work in a different way, in a much more agile way.

To your question, capability building just plays a massive role. It’s huge. And it’s something that has to be an integral part, or else you’re never going to go from a few success cases to a really big transformation.

Yogesh Malik: Rafa, I think that’s an important point. Let me share a couple of examples to frame two different paths of capability building. One path is around when you are really remodeling and defining a new business model or operations. The capabilities that you need and the people that you need are different, right? There’s a wholesale shift. Second example [happens] where you are upgrading your current people and upgrading your current system. They are two very different challenges on capability.

To the first one, an example is a manufacturer that was designing a new plant. It’s a greenfield operation; they have the flexibility to make it as automated and as end-to-end integrated as they want. Now, when they’re designing the new greenfield operations and new greenfield lines in the plants, they’re thinking of capability in a very different way, because they don’t have 500 people currently deployed that they need to upgrade. They’re thinking, “What different types of people do I need? What different organizational structure can I have?” Because one of the implications, as Rafa said before, when people integrate across the value chain, [they will need] new organizational structures. So [this company adopted] a capability perspective in a very greenfield way and were able to hire people, more data scientists, more analytics, more digitally enabled people, which then helped them get started in a very seamless way.

