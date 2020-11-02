The new PEUGEOT 2008 elected “Auto Europa 2021” in Italy

The new PEUGEOT 2008 was elected Auto Europa 2021 by the UIGA, the Italian Union of Automobile Journalists. It is the brand’s sixth vehicle of the brand to win this prestigious prize, after the PEUGEOT 207, 3008, 208, 2008 and 308.

This prize is awarded by the members of the UIGA, but also by a Jury of opinion leaders and a Jury from the public, who contributed to the success of the New PEUGEOT 2008.

A triumph for the new PEUGEOT 2008. The last born of the Lion Brand has been elected “Auto Europa 2021” by the UIGA, the Italian Union of Automobile Journalists. It is the 6th PEUGEOT to win this prestigious prize, after the PEUGEOT 207 crowned in 2007, 3008 in 2010, 208 in 2013, 2008 in 2014 and 308 in 2015. Today this prize is awarded to the new generation of PEUGEOT 2008, a model that is also very successful on the Italian market where it has already won over nearly 20,000 customers.

For the first time, in addition to UIGA members, a jury of opinion leaders, but also a jury from the public, took part in the voting, thus enabling the best of the seven finalists to be distinguished. The prize Auto Europa rewards the car that is destined to become one of the major players on the Italian market for the coming year. It is selected from among 15 candidates, must be produced in Europe in a minimum of 10,000 units and must be marketed in Europe as well.

The new PEUGEOT 2008 is characterised by a powerful and distinctive design, a level of technology taken from the higher segments, at the highest level of PEUGEOT brand know-how, and by the new PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® 3D. The new PEUGEOT 2008 is a multi-energy vehicle. It offers the freedom to choose its type of engine according to its own needs and uses: 100% electric, petrol or diesel.

Salvatore Internullo, Peugeot Italia Brand Director:

“This award once again confirms the accuracy of PEUGEOT’s industrial project, which, with its platforms and assertive design, is at the origin of a new automotive concept. That of a sharp, top-quality car, but above all with a very high level of technological innovation, also linked to the 100% electric. In Italy, in just a few months, 20,000 customers have already chosen the New PEUGEOT 2008. With this new stage, the PEUGEOT brand significantly increases its image and strength on the Italian market.”

SOURCE: PEUGEOT