The new Mini Cooper S 5-door: More space and lots of driving fun

The five-door Mini Cooper impresses with distinctive functionality, innovative assistance systems and its typical Mini design

The Mini Cooper S 5-door offers passengers more space and comfort. The model is 172 mm longer than the MINI three-door model and has a 72 mm larger wheelbase. Thanks to compact external dimensions, short overhangs, and a small turning circle of 11.4 meters, the five-door model remains a versatile vehicle for the city. Thanks to the increased tire diameter to 625 mm, the MINI Cooper 5-door looks more visually present. At the same time, this improves driving dynamics and driving comfort. The 60:40 folding rear seats allow the volume in the luggage compartment to grow from 275 liters to up to 925 liters and underline the universal idea of Mini: Plenty of space in a small footprint.

Efficient gasoline engine for sporty mobility.

The Mini Cooper S 5-door model has a four-cylinder engine with 150 kW/204 hp (combined fuel consumption: 6.8 — 6.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 152 — 141 g/km in accordance with WLTP; CO2 class E) with a maximum torque of 300 Nm. It accelerates to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 242 km/h.

The increased track width and longer wheelbase in combination with a precisely tuned suspension and damping system ensure a high level of comfort and lively handling. Combined with the precise steering feel typical of Mini and powerful brakes, this guarantees a high level of comfort in everyday life. Highly prestressed stabilizer bearings on the axles ensure balanced body behavior when dynamically cornering and increase steering precision.

Favoured Trim with individual expression.

Four different trim variants focus on different vehicle characteristics. In Favoured Trim, both the front grille frame and specific design elements are highlighted in vibrant silver and expand the individual expression. The reduced form language of the new Mini design comes into its own in the colour Icy Sunshine Blue. In addition to the brand typical Multitone Roof with a gradual colour gradient, there are three contrasting colours as well as the respective vehicle colour and a total of eleven body colours to choose from. Aerodynamic rim designs in sizes between 16 inches and 18 inches offer further exterior equipment options.

Minimalistic and innovative interior.

Textile surfaces characterize the feel-good atmosphere in the Mini Cooper interior. A specially developed knitting process creates the easy-care, versatile structure of the textile made from recycled polyester. In high-quality Favoured Trim, a two-tone houndstooth pattern adorns the knitted surface of the instrument panel and extends into the door trim. The perforated vescin sports seats are available in Nightshade Blue and Beige and with traditional accent stitching.

The cockpit of the new Mini Cooper 5-door is reminiscent of the puristic design of the classic Mini. With the round OLED display, all vehicle functions can be operated by touch or voice. In the upper area, vehicle-related information is displayed. At the bottom of the OLED display, the menu items Navigation, Media, Telephone and Climate can be selected directly.

The parking brake, gear selector, start/stop key, experience mode and volume control functions are directly accessible via the characteristic toggle switch strip. Instead of a gear selector, there is more storage space in the center console with an open shelf for smartphones. These can be charged via wireless charging and are always at hand.

New driver assistance systems make everyday life easier.

Thanks to 12 ultrasonic sensors and four surround view cameras, Parking Assistant Plus can identify parking spaces more precisely and independently initiate space-restricted parking processes. Mini Digital Key Plus turns the smartphone into a key. As soon as the driver is within three meters of the vehicle, the welcome projections of the front and rear lights start, and the doors open at a distance of less than one and a half meters. The digital key can be transferred to various users and replaces the transfer of the classic vehicle key for easier car sharing.

