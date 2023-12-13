The new Mercedes-Benz midsize van – available to order soon

Midsize van series for private and commercial use reflects company’s refocused business strategy

This summer, Mercedes‑Benz Vans presented its new midsize model series for private and commercial use. Now, the sales launch is fast approaching. The midsize van portfolio boasts a new exterior and interior design, as well as increased comfort and functionality, especially thanks to an increase in intelligent, digital connectivity options and enhanced safety and assistance systems. All models will be available to order in January 2024 from sales partners and shortly online. The Vito is available as a Mixto from 46,210.80 euros[1], as a panel van from 47,074.02 euros1 and as a Vito Tourer from 57,924.44 euros1. The eVito is available as a panel van from 63,438.90 euros1 and as a Tourer from 68,397.63 euros1. The list price of the V-Class and EQV MPVs starts at 59,469.00 euros1 and 75,410.00 euros1 respectively; and of the V-Class Marco Polo camper van starts at 80,005.00 euros1.

A differentiated strategic approach was adopted regarding the new midsize van portfolio. For the commercial vans, including the eVito and Vito, the company is pursuing a more focused premium strategy. In the future a luxury strategy will apply to all newly developed midsize vans positioned for private use, as it will to all Mercedes‑Benz passenger cars. The aim is to fully implement this strategic change with the introduction of the upcoming modular and scalable Van Electric Architecture – VAN.EA for short – from 2026 onwards. The new midsize vans for private use – EQV, V-Class and V‑Class Marco Polo – are an important milestone on this journey.

“We want to offer the most desirable vans and services – from MPVs and campers to commercial vans. Our new midsize van models are a further step towards achieving this goal. The more sophisticated luxury positioning of the EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo and the refined premium character of the eVito and Vito will enable us to more heavily focus on high-margin regions and sectors.”

Klaus Rehkugler, Head of Sales and Marketing Mercedes-Benz Vans

The updates at a glance

Customers can look forward to numerous updates to the Mercedes‑Benz midsize van models:

New exterior and cockpit design: The updated design gives the EQV, V‑Class and V‑Class Marco Polo, as well as the eVito and Vito, a more distinctive visual USP in their respective segments. All models get a new front design, which is characterised by a prominent grille and a distinctively styled bumper. There are elegantly designed adaptive MULTIBEAM LED headlights, which are available either as standard or as an optional extra depending on the equipment line, newly designed LED lights at the rear, as well as new paint colours and wheel designs. On the EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo, an LED light strip surrounds the grille, depending on the selected configuration. The top-of-the-range V-Class EXCLUSIVE also has a prestigious, upright Mercedes star ornament mounted on the bonnet for the first time. At the rear, the midsize vans for private use now feature a new chrome trim with Mercedes-Benz lettering[2].

There are significant changes inside, too. In the EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo, there’s a wide-screen cockpit with two 31.24‑centimetre (12.3‑inch) displays; eVito and Vito both get an intuitive 26.04‑centimetre (10.25-inch) central display and a new instrument cluster with a 13.97‑centimetre (5.5‑inch) colour display. All models also feature new stylish air vents, a next-generation steering wheel with capacitive hands-off detection, and a new centre console that can be equipped with a wireless smartphone charger[3],[4].

A new level of comfort and functionality: Further new features in all midsize van models include the KEYLESS start function and optional steering-wheel heating. For the first time, the new EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo also feature ambient lighting with 64 colours for an even more personalised and cosy atmosphere, as well as dimmed rear lighting for when driving at night. For more convenient access to the rear, the V-Class and EQV now also have a sliding door on the left-hand side of the vehicle as standard. For the Vito Tourer, Mixto[5]and eVito Tourer, the electric EASY-PACK tailgate is available for the first time for convenient loading and unloading. In addition, all the commercial models with automatic transmission are equipped with an electric parking brake for the first time. And these are just a few selected examples.

MBUX multimedia system: Providing customers with an unrivalled digital and interactive experience, the new midsize van portfolio is equipped with the latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes‑Benz User Experience) multimedia system as standard – a first for the Vito and eVito. Thanks to the new MBUX, drivers of the EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo benefit from additional functions such as ENERGIZING comfort control.

A variety of intelligent, digital extras: The MBUX multimedia system, in conjunction with a Mercedes me account[6],[7], also offers a wide range of digital extras designed to make everyday life even easier and more efficient. Various functions can be used before and after the journey or while on the road. These include free services such as maintenance, accident and breakdown management as well as remote services such as the ability to lock and unlock the doors and open and close the windows via the Mercedes me app. Other helpful services include navigation with live traffic information, car-to-x communication and the extended MBUX functions using the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant that can search online for nearby points-of-interest, including restaurants or hotels.

In addition, private and commercial customers can use satellite view for the first time; private customers now also have the option of sharing their location or calculated arrival time with their contacts thanks to social navigation. The Mercedes me Charge[8] digital service is also available for the EQV and in future will also be available for the eVito. It offers customers access to one of the largest public charging networks in Europe with over 500,000 charging points, including the European fast-charging network IONITY. Mercedes me Charge enables charging with electricity from renewable sources at all stations[9].

Thanks to MBUX, for the first time the EQV and eVito are integrated into the electric-vehicle ecosystem, consisting of intelligent navigation with active-range management and cloud-based services and apps. It guarantees a relaxed driving experience through transparency and the greatest possible planning certainty. For example, the pre-entry climate control can be configured according to individual requirements, the charging settings can be adjusted and the navigation can be operated with Electric Intelligence and Mercedes me Charge functions.

In conjunction with the MBUX, the V-Class Marco Polo also features the MBAC (Mercedes‑Benz Advanced Control) camper control unit, which transforms it into a true smart home on wheels. Mercedes‑Benz Vans has added two new functions to the intelligent connectivity module. If the camper van is parked on slightly uneven ground, the level of the AIRMATIC air suspension can be conveniently adjusted at the touch of a button. The new camping mode makes it possible to switch off various vehicle functions that are not required during a stay at a campsite or in the countryside – for example the welcome home lights.

Driver assistance systems offer even more support in all situations: The attractiveness of the new midsize vans is rounded off by safety and assistance systems[10] with additional and, in some cases, enhanced functions. For example, Active Brake Assist now includes the intersection function and can also warn of orthogonally crossing or oncoming vehicles and dangerous overtaking manoeuvres, as well as applying the brakes in an emergency and providing assistance when turning.

The range of systems included as standard is extensive. The EQV, V‑Class and V‑Class Marco Polo offer ATTENTION Assist, Headlight Assist including rain sensor, DISTRONIC Active Distance Assist, Active Brake Assist with intersection function, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Intelligent Speed Assist and the parking package as standard. The eVito and Vito come with ATTENTION ASSIST, Headlight Assist including rain sensor, cruise control, Active Brake Assist with intersection function, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Intelligent Speed Assist and a reversing camera as standard.

The adaptive MULTIBEAM LED headlights with Highbeam Assist PLUS are available for the first time. Further driver assistance systems are grouped together in the new driver assistance package. The new parking package with 360-degree camera is available for convenient and fast parking.

Wide range of drive systems available: Customers purchasing the all-electric EQV and eVito Tourer models can choose between two battery sizes (90 and 60 kWh), with a peak output of 150 kW (204 PS) and a continuous output of 70 kW (95 PS) (provisional values WLTP: EQV: combined power consumption: 30.6 – 27.4 kWh/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km // eVito Tourer: combined power consumption: 30.1 – 26.9 kWh/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km)[11]. The eVito panel van comes with a 60 kWh battery, a peak output of 85 kW (116 PS) and a continuous output of 70 kW (95 PS) (provisional values WLTP: eVito panel van: power consumption combined: 26.9 – 21.2 kWh/100 km;

combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km)11. The EQV features an electric range of up to 326 – 363 kilometres11,[12], the eVito Tourer up to 332 – 370 kilometres11,12 and the eVito panel van up to 242 – 314 kilometres11,12 – thanks to efficient regenerative braking and optimised thermal management; the latter further increases real-world efficiency and range. All e-models in the midsize range are capable of charging with alternating current (AC) at home or at public charging stations with up to 11 kW. They can also charge with direct current (DC) at fast-charging stations with up to 110 kW (EQV, eVito Tourer)13 or 80 kW (eVito panel van) as standard[13].

The tried-and-tested and efficient OM654 diesel engine is available for the V-Class, V-Class Marco Polo and Vito. In the V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo, the engine is available in three output levels (120 kW (163 PS), 140 kW (190 PS), 174 kW (237 PS)). In the Vito it’s available in up to five output levels (75 kW (102 PS; N1 only), 100 KW (136 PS), 120 kW (163 PS), 140 kW (190 PS), 174 kW (237 PS, M1 only)) (provisional values WLTP: V-Class: fuel consumption combined: 8.8 – 6.9 l/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions: 231 – 181 g/km // V-Class Marco Polo: fuel consumption combined: 9.0 – 7.4 l/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions: 236 – 195 g/km // Vito: fuel consumption combined: 8.7-6.8 l/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions: 227 – 178 g/km)[14]. In addition, a new petrol engine, the M254, will be available as a mild hybrid for the V-Class, Vito Tourer and Vito Mixto in the course of the new year (2024) – a first for Europe.

The 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and a selection of different suspensions and driving modes ensure that all models offer both agile and comfortable driving characteristics. The internal combustion variants are available with rear-wheel drive as standard; the diesel models also come with optional all-wheel drive. The electric models have front-wheel drive. Further technical data and values can be found in the appendix[15].

Significantly upgraded standard equipment and simplified equipment packages on offer at market launch

Mercedes-Benz Vans has comprehensively upgraded the standard equipment and tailored the configuration of the equipment packages even more precisely to specific customer wishes. Functional equipment that is frequently purchased together is now increasingly grouped together in packages. This significantly simplifies the previously time-consuming process of selecting numerous individual options.

Technical Data

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Engine OM654 diesel engine Cylinder arrangement/

number R4 Displacement 1,950 cm3 Bore x stroke 82.0 x 92.3 mm Engine power 120 kW (163 PS) 140 kW (190 PS) 174 kW (237 PS) Maximum torque 380 Nm 440 Nm 500 Nm (+30 Nm) Top speed 193 km/h (rear-wheel drive) 188 km/h (all-wheel drive) 204 km/h (rear-wheel drive) 199 km/h (all-wheel drive) 220 km/h (rear-wheel drive) 215 km/h (all-wheel drive) Acceleration

0 – 100 km/h 10.7 s 9.5 s 7.4 s WLTP combined CO₂ emissions[16] (provisional values) 229 – 181 g/km 231 – 189 g/km 231 – 190 g/km WLTP combined fuel consumption16 (provisional values) 8.7 – 6.9 l/100 km 8.8 – 7.2 l/100 km 8.8 – 7.2 l/100 km Emissions class Euro 6e Fuel tank capacity (reserve) 57 (10) l AdBlue® tank 24 l Transmission 9G-TRONIC Drive Rear-wheel drive (standard) / all-wheel drive (optional) Suspension variants Four suspension variants are available:

Comfort suspension

AGILITY CONTROL suspension

Sport suspension

AIRMATIC suspension Driving modes Three driving modes can be selected:

Economical

Comfort

Sport

Technical Data

Mercedes-Benz EQV

Engine Electric motor Battery 90 kWh 60 kWh WLTP combined CO₂ emissions[17] (provisional values) 0 g/km 0 g/km WLTP combined power consumption17 (provisional values) 30.3 – 27.6 kWh/100 km 30.6 – 27.4 kWh/100 km WLTP range17, [18] (provisional values) 326 – 363 km 213 – 236 km Charging standard CCS CCS Max. charging power, AC19 Max. 11 kW Max. 11 kW Min. charging time, AC19 < 10 h (0 – 100%) < 06:30 h (0 – 100%) Max. charging power, DC[19] Max. 110 kW (standard) Max. 80 kW (standard) Min. charging time, DC19 110 kW: ~40 min. (10 – 80%) 80 kW: ~35 min. (10 – 80%) DC charging system voltage 400 V Nominal operating voltage 352 V Drive Front-wheel drive Peak/Continuous output 150 kW (204 PS) / 70 kW (95 PS) Maximum torque 365 Nm Top speed 140 km/h (standard), 160 km/h (optional) High-voltage battery Lithium-ion Manufacturer CATL Cw value 0.34 Suspension variants Two suspension variants are available: Basic suspension Plus AIRMATIC suspension Driving Modes Four driving modes can be selected: MR (Maximum Range)

E (Eco)

C (Comfort)

S (Sport)

Technical Data

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo

Engine OM654 diesel engine Cylinder arrangement/ number R4 Displacement 1,950 cm3 Bore x stroke 82.0 x 92.3 mm Engine power 120 kW (163 PS) 140 kW (190 PS) 174 kW (237 PS) Maximum torque 380 Nm 440 Nm 500 Nm (+30 Nm) Top speed 193 km/h (rear-wheel drive) 188 km/h (all-wheel drive) 204 km/h (rear-wheel drive) 199 km/h (all-wheel drive) 220 km/h (rear-wheel drive) 215 km/h (all-wheel drive) Acceleration 0 – 100 km/h 10.7 s 9.5 s 7.4 s WLTP combined CO₂ emissions[20] (provisional values) 233 – 195 g/km 236 – 206 g/km 236 – 206 g/km WLTP combined fuel consumption20 (provisional values) 8.9 – 7.4 l/100 km 9.0 – 7.9 l/100 km 9.0 – 7.9 l/100 km Emissions class Euro 6e Fuel tank capacity (reserve) 57 (10) l AdBlue® tank 24 l Transmission 9G-TRONIC Drive Rear-wheel drive (standard) / all-wheel drive (optional) Suspension variants Four suspension variants are available: Comfort suspension

AGILITY CONTROL suspension

Sport suspension

AIRMATIC suspension Driving modes Three driving modes can be selected: Economical

Comfort

Sport

Technical Data

Mercedes-Benz Vito panel van, Mixto, Tourer

Engine OM654 diesel engine Cylinder arrangement/

number R4 Displacement 1,950 cm3 Bore x stroke 82.0 x 92.3 mm Engine power 75 kW (102 PS) (N1 only) 100 KW (136 PS) 120 kW (163 PS) 140 kW (190 PS) 174 kW (237 PS) (M1 only) Maximum torque 280 Nm 330 Nm 380 Nm 440 Nm 500 Nm (+30 Nm) Top speed 163 km/h (rear-wheel drive) 181 km/h

(rear-wheel drive)178 km/h

(all-wheel drive) 193 km/h

(rear-wheel drive)190 km/h

(all-wheel drive) 204 km/h

(rear-wheel drive)201 km/h

(all-wheel drive) 220 km/h

(rear-wheel drive)215 km/h

(all-wheel drive) Acceleration

0 – 100 km/h 15.8 s 11.2 s 10.3 s 9.5 s 7.4 s WLTP combined CO₂ emissions[21] (provisional values) 203 – 186 g/km 225 – 178

g/km 225 – 178

g/km 227 – 183

g/km 227 – 183

g/km WLTP combined fuel consumption21 (provisional values) 7.8 – 7.1

l/100 km 8.6 – 6.8

l/100 km 8.6 – 6.8

l/100 km 8.7 – 7.0

l/100 km 8.7 – 7.0

l/100 km Emissions class Euro 6e Fuel tank capacity (reserve) 57 (10) l AdBlue® tank 24 l Transmission TSG380 9G-TRONIC / TSG380 9G-TRONIC / TSG380 9G-TRONIC 9G-TRONIC Drive Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive (standard) / all-wheel drive (optional) Rear-wheel drive (standard) / all-wheel drive (optional) Rear-wheel drive (standard) / all-wheel drive (optional) Rear-wheel drive (standard) / all-wheel drive (optional) Suspension variants Four suspension variants are available: Basic suspension

Comfort suspension (M1 only)

Basic suspension Plus

Sport suspension (M1 only)

AIRMATIC suspension Driving modes Three driving modes can be selected: Economical

Comfort

Sport

Technical Data

Mercedes-Benz eVito panel van

Engine Electric motor Batteries 60 kWh WLTP combined CO₂ emissions22 (provisional values) 0 g/km WLTP combined power consumption[22](provisional values) 26.9 – 21.2 kWh/100 km WLTP range22, [23] (provisional values) 242 – 314 km Charging standard CCS Max. charging power, AC24 Max. 11 kW Min. charging time, AC24 < 6.5 h (0 – 100%) Max. charging power, DC[24] Max. 50 kW (standard) Min. charging time, DC24 50 kW (standard): approx. 50 min. (10 to 80%)

80 kW (optional): approx. 35 min. (10 to 80%) DC charging system voltage 400 V Nominal operating voltage 352 V Drive Front-wheel drive Peak/Continuous output 85 kW (116 PS) / 70 kW (95 PS) Maximum torque 360 Nm Top speed 80 km/h (standard) 100 km/h (optional)

120 km/h (optional) High-voltage battery Lithium-ion Manufacturer CATL Cw value 0.34 Suspension variants Basic suspension Driving modes Four driving modes can be selected: MR (Maximum Range)

E (Eco)

C (Comfort)

S (Sport)

Technical Data

Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer

Engine Electric motor Batteries 90 kWh 60 kWh WLTP combined CO₂ emissions25 (provisional values) 0 g/km 0 g/km WLTP combined power consumption[25](provisional values) 30.1 – 26.9 kWh/100 km 30.1 – 26.9 kWh/100 km WLTP range25, [26] (provisional values) 332 – 370 km 217 – 239 km Charging standard CCS CCS Max. charging power, AC27 Max. 11 kW Max. 11 kW Min. charging time, AC27 < 10 h (0 – 100%) < 6.5 h (0 – 100%) Max. charging power, DC[27] Max. 110 kW (standard) Max. 80 kW (standard) Min. charging time, DC27 110 kW: ~40 min. (10 – 80%) 80 kW: ~35 min. (10 – 80%) DC charging system voltage 400 V Nominal operating voltage 352 V Drive Front-wheel drive Peak/Continuous output 150 kW (204 PS) / 70 kW (95 PS) Maximum torque 360 Nm 360 Nm Top speed 140 km/h (standard) 160 km/h (optional) High-voltage battery Lithium-ion Manufacturer CATL Cw value 0.34 Suspension variants Two suspension variants are available: Basic suspension Plus AIRMATIC suspension Driving modes Four driving modes can be selected: MR (Maximum Range)

E (Eco)

C (Comfort)

S (Sport)

[1] German gross list price, including 19% VAT.

[2] In combination with the rear window that can be opened separately.

[3] The wireless charging function requires corresponding functionality on the smartphone used (Qi standard 1.2).

[4] The wireless charging function will be available at a later date.

[5] With passenger car registration.

[6] To use Mercedes me connect services, users must have a personal Mercedes me ID and agree to the terms of use for Mercedes me connect services. The vehicle must also be linked to the user account. At the end of the initial term, the services can be renewed for a fee, provided they are still available for the vehicle in question. Initial activation of the services is possible within one year of the first registration or activation by the customer, whichever occurs first.

[7] Only available in markets where Mercedes me has been introduced for Mercedes-Benz Vans models.

[8] To be able to use the Mercedes me connect service Mercedes me Charge, customers must enter into their own separate charging contract with a selected third-party provider.

[9] Green charging uses guarantees of origin to ensure that an equivalent amount of electricity from renewable energy sources is fed into the electricity grid for the charging processes.

[10] The Mercedes-Benz driver assistance and safety systems are only aids and do not relieve the driver of their responsibility.

[11] Power consumption and range values are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method. To date, neither confirmed values from an officially recognised testing organisation nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values are available. Deviations between the values quoted and the official values are possible.

[12] The actual range also depends on the driver’s individual driving style, road and traffic conditions, outside temperature, use of air conditioning/heating etc. and may thus vary.

[13] Maximum charging power at DC charging station with 400 V supply voltage, 300 A current; the maximum charging power depends on various factors, such as the ambient and battery temperature and the state of charge of the battery at the start of charging.

[14] Fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method. To date, neither confirmed values from an officially recognised testing organisation nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values are available. Deviations between the values quoted and the official values are possible.

[15] Detailed technical data and values for the M254 petrol engine will be available in the new year (2024).

[16] Fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method. To date, neither confirmed values from an officially recognised testing organisation nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values are available. Deviations between the values quoted and the official values are possible.

[17] Power consumption and range values are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method. To date, neither confirmed values from an officially recognised testing organisation nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values are available. Deviations between the values quoted and the official values are possible.

[18] The actual range also depends on the driver’s individual driving style, road and traffic conditions, outside temperature, use of air conditioning/heating etc. and may thus vary.

[19] Maximum charging power at DC charging station with 400 V supply voltage, 300 A current; the maximum charging power depends on various factors, such as the ambient and battery temperature and the state of charge of the battery at the start of charging. Minimum charging time from 10 to 80% under optimum conditions at DC charging station with 400 V supply voltage, 300 A current; charging time may vary depending on various factors, such as ambient and battery temperature and if additional auxiliary consumers such as heating are used.

[20] Fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method. To date, neither confirmed values from an officially recognised testing organisation nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values are available. Deviations between the values quoted and the official values are possible.

[21] Fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method. To date, neither confirmed values from an officially recognised testing organisation nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values are available. Deviations between the values quoted and the official values are possible.

[22] Power consumption and range values are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method. To date, neither confirmed values from an officially recognised testing organisation nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values are available. Deviations between the values quoted and the official values are possible.

[23] The actual range also depends on the driver’s individual driving style, road and traffic conditions, outside temperature, use of air conditioning/heating etc. and may thus vary.

[24] Maximum charging power at DC charging station with 400 V supply voltage, 300 A current; the maximum charging power depends on various factors, such as the ambient and battery temperature and the state of charge of the battery at the start of charging. Minimum charging time from 10 to 80% under optimum conditions at DC charging station with 400 V supply voltage, 300 A current; charging time may vary depending on various factors, such as ambient and battery temperature and if additional auxiliary consumers such as heating are used.

[25] Power consumption and range values are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method. To date, neither confirmed values from an officially recognised testing organisation nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values are available. Deviations between the values quoted and the official values are possible.

[26] The actual range also depends on the driver’s individual driving style, road and traffic conditions, outside temperature, use of air conditioning/heating etc. and may thus vary.

[27] Maximum charging power at DC charging station with 400 V supply voltage, 300 A current; the maximum charging power depends on various factors, such as the ambient and battery temperature and the state of charge of the battery at the start of charging. Minimum charging time from 10 to 80% under optimum conditions at DC charging station with 400 V supply voltage, 300 A current; charging time may vary depending on various factors, such as ambient and battery temperature and if additional auxiliary consumers such as heating are used.

