The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae. It takes time to become timeless

Automobili Lamborghini announces the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae: a celebration of the iconic V12 super sports car and combustion engine in a final production model, concentrating the purest features of all Aventador editions into a perfect finale. The Aventador LP 780-4 harnesses the performance of the SVJ and intensifies the sophisticated elegance of the Aventador S, converging design and dynamism into a decisive collector’s piece in both coupé and roadster forms.

“The Aventador LP 780-4 denotes the final, purest, timeless naturally-aspirated production V12 Lamborghini,” says Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “It delivers the essential twelve-cylinder experience in terms of inimitable design, engineering solutions and the most emotive driving experience, and is the definitive Aventador concluding an extraordinary era. It is the last of its kind: it delivers the maximum power and conclusive performance expected from Lamborghini’s current V12 engine, combined with our inimitable flagship’s design DNA. The Aventador was destined to become a classic from launch, and the Aventador LP 780-4 is the most beautiful expression of timeless design and technical solutions in a final edition: Ultimae.”

After more than a year where events worldwide were cancelled due to the pandemic, the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae coupe and roadster will be displayed at the UK’s 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed in front of automotive enthusiasts and owners.

Power and performance

The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae’s elegant lines belie the performance of this final edition. The twelve-cylinder, 6.5-liter ‘Longitudinale Posteriore’ (LP) engine delivers 780 CV: 40 CV more than the Aventador S and 10 CV over the SVJ to its permanent four-wheel drive. The LP 780-4 Ultimae celebrates the visceral character, power and performance of the Lamborghini’s Aventador’s ten-year evolution, including the know-how of the Nürburgring-Nordschleife record SVJ powertrain set in July 2018; the super sports technical advances and luxury of the S mode; and the purity of the original Aventador concept. It is the grand finale of the traditional V12 combustion engine, and the ultimate Aventador in every sense.

The Aventador LP 780-4’s unique, extremely rigid and lightweight carbon fiber monocoque, and extensive use of carbon fiber throughout the body, contributes to its dry weight of just 1,550 kg. The coupé version, weighing 25 kg less than the Aventador S, delivers the same weight-to-power ratio as the SVJ at 1.98 kg/CV accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 355 km/h, with 720 Nm of torque at maximum 6750 rpm, and optimized VVT (Variable Valve Timing) and VIS (Variable Intake System) for an optimised torque curve. Its CCB braking system delivers 100 km/h to standstill in just 30 m.

Lateral control is optimized through four-wheel steering, introduced on the Aventador S, ensuring agility at low and medium speeds and enhanced stability at high speed. Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) on the front axle is calibrated for responsive feedback with sharp turn-in while adapted to integrate with the active rear-wheel steering on the rear axle: separate actuators respond in five milliseconds to drivers’ steering movements, allowing a real-time adjustment to steering angles enhancing cornering properties.

The LP 780-4 Ultimae’s design adopts a specific front bumper concept for increased aero load on the front, with longitudinal performance similar to the SVJ. The ESC is calibrated for fast, precise traction control and vehicle dynamics, recognizing and adapting to differences in grip, including on low-grip surfaces such as snow and ice. The permanent four-wheel drive, due to the rear-wheel steering, is calibrated to allow more torque to the rear axle so that when powering off, less torque is shifted to the front axle to allow sporty but safe over-steer behavior. The systems are managed by Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Attiva (LDVA) that processes precise, real-time information on body motion via sensors, thus defining the best response of all active systems to deliver the best vehicle dynamics in every condition.

Delivering the state of the art aerodynamic performance, the front splitter and open ‘mouth’ of the LP 780-4 directs additional airflow to optimize aerodynamic efficiency, engine and radiator cooling. The front bumper’s airducts and side cooling inlet reduce aerodynamic interference from the front tires and optimize wake flow to the rear radiator, with the Ultimae’s lightweight rear bumper completing the dynamic exterior and celebrating the SVJ’s track-oriented heritage.

The active aero system’s rear wing moves into three positions – closed, ‘maximum performance’ and ‘maximum handling’ – dependent on speed and the drive mode selected, optimizing the car’s overall balance and working with vortex generators created in the front and rear of the chassis’ underside to maximize air flow and assist with brake cooling. Transmission is via Lamborghini’s lightweight Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) 7-speed shifting system, providing robotized gearshifts in up to 50 milliseconds.

The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae’s drive modes allow the pilot to select not only STRADA, SPORT and CORSA dynamic options, but in EGO mode choose their own parameters for optimum set-up of the Lamborghini active suspension (LMS), traction controls (engine, gearbox and four-wheel drive) as well as steering.

A final production masterpiece – Ultimae

The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae celebrates the Lamborghini Aventador’s complex yet elegant lines and surfaces: the culmination of Lamborghini’s aspirated-V12 design legacy. Paying homage to the benchmark performance of the SVJ and the ageless super sports elegance of the S model, it takes the best components of both to create a perfect balance between performance and dynamism with an enduring sophistication.

A new palette of options for exterior and interior is created for owners of the 350 coupés and 250 roadsters numbered editions of the Ultimae, offering a refined yet dynamic, elegant yet distinctive representation of the last Aventador. Its silhouette, clean and unfettered, is as recognizable and timeless an outline as other V12 Lamborghini classics such as Countach, Diablo and Murciélago. The new collection of tone-on-tone colors are elegant while recalling the Aventador’s powerful original design cues taken from the world of aeronautics. Offered as standard are 18 colors, with an unprecedented range of options and more than 300 colors available through Lamborghini Ad Personam, allowing owners to create their own, unique piece of Lamborghini V12 motoring history.

The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae coupé is launched in a two-tone, grey-on-grey configuration, with lines and details such as the front splitter’s outline and ‘teeth’ picked out in matt red Rosso Mimir, with the accent line continuing along the car with matching accents on the rear fins of the visible carbon fiber rear diffuser: elite performance and design purity in perfect harmony. On the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster, the roof is also offered in visible carbon fiber.

The matt Grigio Acheso and Grigio Teca external colors’ elegant yet sporty two-tone is echoed in the interior: black leather and Alcantara base materials feature stitching and trim in a complementary grey to the exterior, with ‘Y’ seat inserts in black Alcantara. An optional laser cut ‘Y’ repeat motif with contrast backing color on seats and dashboard, distinguishes the Ultimae model: a dynamic, stylistic feature offered for the first time. The LP 780-4’s comfort seat is taken from the Aventador S, with the ‘Ultimae’ name embroidered into the seat bolster, while the A-pillar driver dashboard area carries the 001 of 350/250 reference to the limited edition.

The client can play with the ‘S’ line highlights in seat, door and dash trims with three standard colors, (silver, bronze and white), a further five foptional colors and, of course, the almost infinite spectrum of options through Lamborghini Ad Personam. A standard carbon fiber package CFK highlights exterior and interior features, and the exterior is available in a matt finish to match the exterior colors with low gloss.

Silver Dianthus 20” and 21” forged alloys come as standard together with further 20” and 21” options in Dianthus, Leiron and Nireo in bronze, black and titanium, fitted with Pirelli PZero Corsa tires. The exterior features the extension of the color accent livery in three colors: white, silver and bronze matching the accent on the front bumpers and the rear diffuser fins. Silver calipers as standard are joined by a range of further optional caliper colors that are echoed in the wheel monolock.

The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster is launched in Blu Tawaret and Blu Nethuns with the roof panels in high gloss black carbon fiber.

The driver and passenger environment is just as refined: the customizable TFT digital dashboard displays driver modes as well as controlling in-car connectivity. Apple CarPlay manages voice activated communications and entertainment, with the Lamborghini telemetry system available as an option for those wanting to celebrate the last Aventador on track.

From launch, the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae will be available in both coupe and roadster configurations in the Lamborghini network with the exception of the markets: Mainland China, South Korea, Vietnam, Brazil and Chile.

